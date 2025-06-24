PRESS RELEASE: Cameron City Officials Meet with Brightspeed Representatives Regarding Major Service

June 24, 2025

Cameron, June 24, 2025 — City officials in Cameron met with Brightspeed representatives on Tuesday, June 24, to discuss the recent fire that led to widespread outages affecting phone and internet services in upwards of 24 towns.

The fire caused significant disruption, but Brightspeed assured the community leaders that they are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible.

During the meeting, Brightspeed outlined the first phase of their rebuilding efforts, which include updating equipment and installing new alarm systems to prevent future incidents. The company emphasized that they are committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of their infrastructure.

In addition to the rebuilding process, Brightspeed expressed a desire to ensure the new building fits harmoniously with Cameron's architectural landscape. Representatives mentioned the importance of blending the new structure with surrounding buildings, such as the newly remodeled Cameron Public Library.

While Brightspeed was unable to provide a specific timeline for full-service restoration, they reassured the community that efforts are well underway to bring services back online. The company is focused on restoring reliable phone and internet connections for all affected towns as quickly as possible.

Cameron City officials remain in close contact with Brightspeed and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the prompt resolution of any ongoing issues.

For more information and updates, residents are encouraged to visit Brightspeed's official website or contact the city’s customer service team.

For media inquiries, contact:

Cameron City Hall

Phone: (816) 632-0861 (temporary phone number)