Prices set ahead of Memorial Day opening for $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center

Still holding fast to their Memorial Day grand opening, the Cameron Parks Department recently released the prices for the upcoming season.

Pre-kindergarten children will pay $1 for access to the new, $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center while K-12 children can enter for $5, non-resident children will pay $6, $9 for residential adults, $10 for non-resident adults and $3 for non-swimmers.

“We looked around at several different places, and talked to Midwest Pool Management (who oversees the aquatic center). We looked at Chillicothe, and other area pools to try and make fair price that reflects the new aquatic center,” said Steve Garr, Cameron parks supervisor, during the Cameron Park Board meeting last month.

Individual season passes will run $100 for residents and $125 for non-residents, but the most significant change will come with the aquatic center doing away with its family pass. Instead, the aquatic center will feature a group pass accommodating up to four patrons for $250 or $60 per person for groups between six and eight members.