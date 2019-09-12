Prison Car Show

The roar of engines from more than 50 high-end cars and motorcycles filled the corridors of the Western Missouri Correctional Center campus for the Prison Power Ministries Car Show.

As part of the Saturday’s car show at the maximum-security prison facility, dozens of participants preached the gospel of Jesus Christ while also showcasing their classic and modern muscle cars.

“I’ve been in prison ministry for 32 years. I’ve been coming here since this prison was built,” said Prison Power Ministries Founder Bill Corum, who noted record participation of more than 50 classic cars and bikes. “They’re just people I’ve known over the years. People I’ve met over the years.”

Prison Power Ministries began after Bill Corum asked for divine intervention into his life of crime. Before turning to prison ministering, Corum claims he ran drugs for a Kansas City-based branch of an Italian organized crime family. Restless and nerve-racked from a $500-a-day cocaine habit and facing an attempted murder charge, Corum said he asked for God’s help. Instead of facing more than a decade in prison, his charges were dropped to first-degree assault.

“I said, ‘God, if you are real, and you can change me, I will live my life for you.’ I have not done an illegal drug since 1983,” Curum stated on his website, prisonpowerministries.org. “I have not taken a drink of alcohol since 1983, and I have not been with any woman except my wife since 1983. I have peace that I never knew was possible. I feel like the richest man on earth, because God gave me back my wife.

“How much would you pay to get your wife back? God gave me back my four children. How much would you pay to get your kids back? God gave me back my mind. How much would you pay to get your mind back? God kept me from going to prison. How much would you pay to keep from going to prison? God delivered me from drugs and alcohol. How much would you pay to get off drugs?”

With WMCC hosting some of the most dangerous prisoners in the state, participants braved hours of delays and security screenings to obtain access to the prison grounds. Throughout the show, participants preached the message of Jesus Christ as prisoners passed by their vehicles with some offering literature provided by their organization such as the Christian Motorcycle Association, who led a cadre of Harley Davidson motorcycles into the complex during the Parade of Power while opening the festivities.

“My friend’s dad recruited me. I’ve been looking at getting into more car shows and I also wanted to spread the gospel,” said Ben Vasey, who showcased his father-son project car – a classic Volkswagen Beetle – along with his dad Keith Vasey. “This is killing two birds with one stone. It’s different, that’s for sure; different than I thought it would be. It’s a cool experience. I am really blessed to be able to participate, even though it might be hard … It’s a different audience than what I’m used to, but it’s been an awesome experience.”