Prisoner faces felony for alleged improvised weapon attack

Already serving 12 years for assaulting a Bethany man with a handsaw, a Crossroads Correctional Center prisoner’s stay in Cameron may last a little longer following another alleged attack, this time on a corrections officer.

Baley Turner, 23, of Savage, Minn., faces three felony assault charges following an attack on a correctional officer in late March using a sock filled with four bars of soap.

Before the alleged attack, a CCC correctional officer performed a wellbeing check on Turner after Turner declared he felt suicidal, covered the window to his cell and did not respond to staff. Upon entering, Turner attacked the officer by swinging a sock with a weighted object - according to a probable cause affidavit filed by CCC Institutional Investigator Rhonda Douglas - striking [the officer] on the left temple, on the top of the head and under his right eye. The officer drove his shoulder into the offender’s upper body an attempted to gain control of one arm, at which time Turner landed a punch to his nose, back of the head and cheek. [Another officer] then assisted in placing Turner on the floor as he continued to actively resist until restraints were applied.