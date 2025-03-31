The Proper Way to Meet Sunshine Laws when holding a:"Public Meeting"

Missouri Sunshine Laws and how they apply in the Park Board Case

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Though not part of our investigative series, we got a question posed to our suggestion that the presence of the Park Board with their lawyer after the hearing is not, in fact, a violation of Missouri Sunshine Laws.

But both Heath Gilbert, probably the most knowledgeable person on Sunshine Laws on this side of the Harvard Law Review, and Q’s Views founder Quinten Lovejoy posed the same question:

“What is considered an acceptable form of notice of a public meeting under the Missouri Sunshine Law”?

I thought that was a fair question. Here’s what I found from the Missouri Attorney General’s webpage titled “Sunshine Law: Top Ten Things to Know”. I’vfe highlighted the sections most pertinent to our conversation:

We’ll address each section at the conclusion of the passage:

Sunshine Law: Top Ten Things to Know

1. When in doubt, a meeting or record of a public body should be opened to the public.

2. The Sunshine Law applies to all records, regardless of what form they are kept in, and to all meetings, regardless of the manner in which they are held.

3. Each public governmental body is responsible for their own records and for compliance with the Sunshine Law.

4. Except in emergency situations, a public body must give at least 24 hours’ public notice before holding a meeting. If the meeting will be closed to the public, the notice must state the specific provision within Section 610.021, RSMo, that allows the meeting to be closed.

5. Each public body must have a written Sunshine Law policy and a custodian of records whose name is available to the public upon request.

6. The Sunshine Law requires a custodian of records to respond to a records request as soon as possible but no later than three business days after the custodian receives it.

7. The Sunshine Law deals with whether a public body’s records must be open to the public, but it generally does not state what records the body must keep or for how long. A body cannot, however, avoid a records request by destroying records after it receives a request for those records. For more information concerning records retention schedules, please visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s Website – the Local Records Division for local public governmental bodies, and the Records Management Division for state agencies.

8. The Sunshine Law allows for public meetings to be both audio and video recorded by attendees. Each public governmental body may set up guidelines regarding the recording process, including how meetings will be recorded and making recordings accessible. No one is allowed to record a closed meeting if they are not given permission to do so by the body.

9. When responding to a request for copies of its records, the Sunshine Law limits how much a public body can charge – per page, and per hour – for copying and certain staff costs.

10. There are specific provisions governing access to law enforcement and judicial records.

How this pertains to our situation:

#1 —When in doubt, a meeting shall be open to the public…

The Cameron Park Board vs. City of Cameron was held in open court on March 7, 2025. It was published on CaseNet with time, place, presiding judge, etc.

Members of the Park Board went to the hearing as parties to a lawsuit. While they didn’t anticipate that their presence would constitute an accusation of Sunshine Law violations, and didn’t do the mental jiu jitsu necessary to anticipate such a charge, the 43rd Circuit Court held a proceeding, scheduled it, publicized it and heard the case.

The C-O announced that a petition had been filed, made public the plaintiff’s charges and the defendant’s responses, which in effect, represent the agenda for the day. Transcription of the event start to finish was completed word for word by the Court stenographer.

Opponents can argue that it wasn’t the Park Board that scheduled” the meeting”, but they took the action to make it happen. The proceeding happened, testimony was heard, motions were filed, the judge asked questions, and then adjourned the hearing.

The event was reported out to the media by both social media and print sources, within 12-hours of it’s occurrence.

2. The Sunshine Law applies to all records, regardless of what form they are kept in, and to all meetings, regardless of the manner in which they are held.

This section makes an important distinction…Sunshine Laws apply to all records…and to all meetings, REGARDLESS OF THE MANNER IN WHICH THEY ARE HELD. A court proceeding might not be the conventional way or venue in which “a meeting” might occur, but I believe if they are to be charged with a violation, the extenuating circumstance seems to cover them here.

4. Except in emergency situations, a public body must give at least 24 hours’ public notice before holding a meeting. If the meeting will be closed to the public, the notice must state the specific provision within Section 610.021, RSMo, that allows the meeting to be closed.

The meeting was reported publicly nearly ten days before the hearing occurred. It was reported in local print media that the proceeding was happening. Any one could attend

An item from the AG’s section under “Public Policy Favoring Openness”

Generally speaking, all public meetings and public records of public governmental bodies must be open and available to the public, and all public votes shall be recorded. However, in limited circumstances, public meetings and public records retained by public governmental bodies may (but are not required to be) closed. Most common reasons for authorizing closure of public meetings or public records are set forth in § 610.021, RSMo. Some examples of those reasons include privileged discussions with a body’s lawyers or auditors, certain personnel matters, sealed bids until opened, social security numbers, and certain public safety, security system, and computer access information.

C-O Interpretation: If we’re saying that the “post-game huddle” after court represented a knowing attempt to subvert the law, statute 610.021 states that “privileged discussions with a body’s lawyer’s or auditors” would certainly be the counter to this.

WHO IS COVERED BY THE SUNSHINE LAW The Sunshine Law applies to two common types of entities: public governmental bodies and quasi-public governmental bodies. Section 610.010(4), RSMo, contains definitions for each type. Public governmental bodies are virtually all departments of state and local government, school districts, and certain entities created by state law or local ordinance. A public governmental body might also include advisory committees or subcommittees that report to a larger governmental entity

C-O Interpretation: The Park Board is clearly considered a “public governmental body” under the heading of an “advisory committee”. No argument there.

MEETINGS OF PUBLIC GOVERNMENT BODIES Meetings of public governmental bodies, where a quorum is present, and public business is discussed, are subject to the Sunshine Law. In some situations, this may include telephone conferences, virtual meetings, group texts and email chains. And in some situations, a public meeting may also include series of meetings, each involving fewer than a quorum of the members, but collectively involving a quorum of the public body, where the body’s members deliberately attempt to discuss public business while evading the Sunshine Law. Notices of all meetings must be posted at least 24 hours in advance. If the meeting will be conducted by telephone, or by other electronic means such as an online video conferencing system, the notice must identify how the meeting will be conducted, as well as instructions explaining how the public may observe, to include posting any virtual links on the body’s website. Notices of open meetings must contain the date, time, place, and tentative agenda of the meeting and be posted on a bulletin board or other prominent place which is easily accessible to the public and clearly designated for that purpose at the principal office of the body holding the meeting. Under § 610.020.1, RSMo, the agenda must be constructed in a manner reasonably calculated to advise the public of the matters to be considered. This means that a public governmental body should try to be as specific as possible with its agenda.

C-O Interpretation: This didn’t happen in the conventional way and could be the “hill to die on” of those going for the kill on this. The argument would be that the CaseNet record and newspaper/media reporting covered that base. Was the Court “heading” posted by the City on the front doors of City Hall. I doubt it.

From “Sunshine Law FAQ’s”

5) Members of the board get together and talk about business outside of meetings. Is that a violation? Under the Sunshine Law, a public meeting takes place when a majority or quorum of a public governmental body gathers to discuss or vote on public business (§ 610.010(5), RSMo, and Colombo v. Buford, 935 S.W.2d 690 (Mo. App. W.D. 1996)). Therefore, if less than a quorum of the public body meets to discuss public business, it is not a “meeting” as defined under the Sunshine Law. However, the Sunshine Law will apply to meetings of groups with less than a quorum when the entity is deliberately attempting to evade the Sunshine Law. See Colombo, cited above. For example, a public governmental body may not purposely meet in groups with less than a quorum to discuss public business and then ratify those decisions in a subsequent public meeting. Note that in Colombo, the Court identified a few non-exclusive factors that may be helpful in determining whether a gathering is actually a public meeting, including the presence of an agenda, a presiding officer gaveling the session to order, individuals taking turns talking, taking votes, or establishing official policy.

C-O Interpretation: Matt Arndt’s termination notice contains language very similar to this but here’s the rub…If what the City contends is the violation highlighted above, it would represent the worst clandestine operation of trying to hide something since the Biden White House tried to convince us Biden was okay.

It wasn’t that and here’s why…No one in that group of people …

Thought they had convened a meeting Considered for a moment that it was a violation In any way, shape or form tried to conceal what they were doing, or lie about it later.

Those people’s actions were not what precipitated this charge. It was those looking for an “opening”, some mistake, some unintentional action that could be painted as an intentional act in violation of the law.

The State AG’s handbook is a useful resource that I will be “bookmarking” for future use.

Did the Park Board meet the requirements for a properly noticed public meeting?

While these guidelines suggest they have some unconventional cover and extenuating circumstances, the Park Board didn’t take the purposeful step of calling a Park Board meeting to run concurrently with their court case.

They didn’t think they needed to. And I don’t think they did either.