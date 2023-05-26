Proponent for removing vulgar books from local school libraries charged for allegedly harassing teen Subway employees

One of the founding members of a movement to remove explicit material from Cameron school libraries now finds himself in hot water following a Daviess County prosecutor charging him with felony harassment.

The charge comes after a series of alleged events inside the Gallatin Subway, where Vinzent Cooper, 63, of Lake Viking, harassed a pair of teenage Subway restaurant employee beginning last January.

Last January, Cooper, who hosts the Common Denominator Podcast, allegedly entered the Gallatin Subway - interrupting the 15-year-old and 16-year-old employees dancing. According to a probable cause statement by Daviess County Deputy Loreanna Parker, Cooper stated to [Confidential Victim 1] “Shake that money maker.” The comment made CV 1 very uncomfortable, and CV 2 stepped forward to take his sandwich order.

Parker further stated, [Cooper] was not happy with the way CV 2 was making his sandwich and told her that he wanted CV 1 to come back. Later in the probable cause affidavit, Parker wrote Cooper began disparaging the work of CV 2, questioning whether she was stupid or on drugs. When CV 1 came back to the front Cooper stated to CV 1 that she would “Look good on a pole.”

Parker stated in her report Cooper returned to the Gallatin Subway May 4. This time, he sat in the lobby but never placed an order. Cooper called the Subway, requesting the phone number of the restaurant’s owner. After reporting concerns for her safety days earlier, CV 1 answered the phone and engaged in another verbal confrontation with Cooper.

While speaking to Cooper, Parker said Cooper admitted to making sexual comments to the teens. However, he said he was well known and liked in the community, and he felt that it was acceptable since it was done in a playful manner. He advised that he had been a stripper from 17 to 30 years old and knew about making money “Doing those things.” During an interview Tuesday, Cooper maintained his statements to the teens were playful in nature but declined to comment further because of the criminal nature of the allegations.

Before Daviess County Judge Daren L. Adkins signed a warrant for Cooper’s arrest last Tuesday, Cooper had been one of the more vocal proponents for removing illicit material from Cameron R-1 School District libraries. In April, he drew criticism from school administrators who worship at Cameron First Baptist Church after attending a service while carrying a holstered handgun.