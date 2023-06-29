Public works director steadfast on Griffin Road completing before September

After multiple delays to the $739,000 project, Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens remained firm on the projected completion date of the Griffin Road paving project.

Stevens’ comments promising a completion sometime near the end of August came after Cheryl Kim, a resident near Griffin Road, requested an update regarding the project that began soil testing in January.

“You’ll see traffic control probably July 10th, then we’ll go into roadway construction grading the week of July 12th. The project will be completed, according to this schedule, by the 28th (August),” Stevens said.

Since accepting the vacant public works position in January, paving Griffin Road has been a top priority for Stevens. With Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store now up and running, as well as several other area economic development projects underway, city officials hope to make Griffin Road and the adjoining Bob F. Griffin Road Cameron’s next business corridor.

“You’ll see traffic barriers on [July 10]. We’re going to have to close off Griffin Road. It’s not going to be one of those things where it’s going to be partial access. It will be closed. The whole roadway will be closed. That will go out through emergency channels and on social media,” Stevens said.