Home / Home
A commercial vehicle kicks up dust while traveling along an unpaved portion of Griffin Road last year. Work on paving the road should begin soon.

Public works director steadfast on Griffin Road completing before September

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 6:03pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After multiple delays to the $739,000 project, Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens remained firm on the projected completion date of the Griffin Road paving project.

Stevens’ comments promising a completion sometime near the end of August came after Cheryl Kim, a resident near Griffin Road, requested an update regarding the project that began soil testing in January.

“You’ll see traffic control probably July 10th, then we’ll go into roadway construction grading the week of July 12th. The project will be completed, according to this schedule, by the 28th (August),” Stevens said.

Since accepting the vacant public works position in January, paving Griffin Road has been a top priority for Stevens. With Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store now up and running, as well as several other area economic development projects underway, city officials hope to make Griffin Road and the adjoining Bob F. Griffin Road Cameron’s next business corridor.

“You’ll see traffic barriers on [July 10]. We’re going to have to close off Griffin Road. It’s not going to be one of those things where it’s going to be partial access. It will be closed. The whole roadway will be closed. That will go out through emergency channels and on social media,” Stevens said.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION (40:00).

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media