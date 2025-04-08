R-I Bond Issue passes, Carr wins City Council seat, Lockridge and Earley retain School Board Seats
The Cameron R-I School District Proposition B.E.S.T. passedby a margin of 859-345, a 67% margin to successfully fund the next round of school capital improvements. Current Cameron R-I School Board members, Andi Lockridge and Staci Earley retained their Board seats in turning away challengers Dan Landi and Michael Barlow.
Lockridge tallied 878 votes, Earley 814, Landi 360 and Barlow 339.
In the closely watched City Council racde, Dr. Mark Carr defeated Dr. Derek Lannigan 545 to 278 to replace the departing Karen Hamlet, who didn't seek another term in the seat.
In other races and ballot questions of interest:
***The Clinton County Library question failed by a 2-1 margin, with 1,582 voting no and 749 voting yes for the measure.
***The Maysville R-III School Bond issue failed by a 740-157 margin.
***The DeKalb County Jail question failed by 908-627 vote margin
***The Cameron special road tax issue passed 538-380
***The DeKalb County question on continuing to fund the University of Missouri Extension failed 1,066-526
County of Clinton
.25 Tax for a County Library
Yes: 749
No: 1,582
Measure: Fails
Cameron R-I Proposition B.E.S.T.
Clinton County Yes: 633
DeKalb County Yes: 226
Clinton County No: 304
DeKalb County No: 119
Percentage for: 73%
Measure: Passes
Cameron R-I School Board(Clinton Cty. Voters)
Staci Earley---607
Andi Lockridge---641
Michael Barlow---339
Dan Landi—360
Cameron R-I School Board(DeKalb Cty. Voters)
Staci Earley---207
Andi Lockridge---237
Michael Barlow---106
Dan Landi—90
Clinton County R-III School Board
Travis Day---452
Corey Wilkinson---376
Danny Parra---410
Osborn School District(Clinton Cty. Voters)
Marisa Rhodes---8
Jordan Hummel---6
Andrea Demint---3
Shelly Franks---8
Osborn School District(DeKalb Cty. Voters)
Marisa Rhodes---39(47)
Jordan Hummel---3(9)
Andrea Demint---9(12)
Shelly Franks---49(57)
Cameron Special Road District
Yes: 538
No: 380
Measure: Passees
Cameron City Council(Clinton Cty. Voters)
Mark Carr---424(545)
Derek Lannigan---213(278)
Cameron City CouncilDeKalb Cty. Voters)
Mark Carr---121
Derek Lannigan---65
County of DeKalb
Jail question
Yes: 627
No: 908
Measure: Fails
University of Missouri Extension
Funding DeKalb Extension District
Yes: 526
No: 1,066
Measure: Fails
Maysville K.I.D.S. Bond Issue
Yes :157
No: 740
Measure: Fails
Maysville Street Question
.50 Tax for 4-yrs. Road Improvement
Yes: 166
No: 59
Measure: Passes
Maysville R-I School Board(3-year term)
Tanya Zimmerman: 580
Shelby Gabbard Renfro: 651
Maysville School Board(2-year term)
No candidate
Maysville Tax Levy
Yes: 166
No: 59
Measure: Passes
Maysville Forego Election Question
Yes: 120
No: 101
Measure: Passes
Uncontested Race Winners
Clinton County R-III Board: Keith Carney, 684 votes
Clinton County Road District Board: Larry Harper, 777 votes
Lathrop Mayor: Jennifer Eads Morrison, 232 votes
Lathrop North Ward Alderman: Gerald Snodgrass, 105 votes; Megan Henry, 45 votes
Lathrop South Ward Alderman: Coetta Whitely, 108 votes
Maysville Alderman East Ward, Amy Justus, 73 votes
Maysville Alderman, West Ward: Darrell Conley, 127 votes