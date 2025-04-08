R-I Bond Issue passes, Carr wins City Council seat, Lockridge and Earley retain School Board Seats

The Cameron R-I School District Proposition B.E.S.T. passedby a margin of 859-345, a 67% margin to successfully fund the next round of school capital improvements. Current Cameron R-I School Board members, Andi Lockridge and Staci Earley retained their Board seats in turning away challengers Dan Landi and Michael Barlow.

Lockridge tallied 878 votes, Earley 814, Landi 360 and Barlow 339.

In the closely watched City Council racde, Dr. Mark Carr defeated Dr. Derek Lannigan 545 to 278 to replace the departing Karen Hamlet, who didn't seek another term in the seat.

In other races and ballot questions of interest:

***The Clinton County Library question failed by a 2-1 margin, with 1,582 voting no and 749 voting yes for the measure.

***The Maysville R-III School Bond issue failed by a 740-157 margin.

***The DeKalb County Jail question failed by 908-627 vote margin

***The Cameron special road tax issue passed 538-380

***The DeKalb County question on continuing to fund the University of Missouri Extension failed 1,066-526

County of Clinton

.25 Tax for a County Library

Yes: 749

No: 1,582

Measure: Fails

Cameron R-I Proposition B.E.S.T.

Clinton County Yes: 633

DeKalb County Yes: 226

Clinton County No: 304

DeKalb County No: 119

Percentage for: 73%

Measure: Passes

Cameron R-I School Board(Clinton Cty. Voters)

Staci Earley---607

Andi Lockridge---641

Michael Barlow---339

Dan Landi—360

Cameron R-I School Board(DeKalb Cty. Voters)

Staci Earley---207

Andi Lockridge---237

Michael Barlow---106

Dan Landi—90

Clinton County R-III School Board

Travis Day---452

Corey Wilkinson---376

Danny Parra---410

Osborn School District(Clinton Cty. Voters)

Marisa Rhodes---8

Jordan Hummel---6

Andrea Demint---3

Shelly Franks---8

Osborn School District(DeKalb Cty. Voters)

Marisa Rhodes---39(47)

Jordan Hummel---3(9)

Andrea Demint---9(12)

Shelly Franks---49(57)

Cameron Special Road District

Yes: 538

No: 380

Measure: Passees

Cameron City Council(Clinton Cty. Voters)

Mark Carr---424(545)

Derek Lannigan---213(278)

Cameron City CouncilDeKalb Cty. Voters)

Mark Carr---121

Derek Lannigan---65

County of DeKalb

Jail question

Yes: 627

No: 908

Measure: Fails

University of Missouri Extension

Funding DeKalb Extension District

Yes: 526

No: 1,066

Measure: Fails

Maysville K.I.D.S. Bond Issue

Yes :157

No: 740

Measure: Fails

Maysville Street Question

.50 Tax for 4-yrs. Road Improvement

Yes: 166

No: 59

Measure: Passes

Maysville R-I School Board(3-year term)

Tanya Zimmerman: 580

Shelby Gabbard Renfro: 651

Maysville School Board(2-year term)

No candidate

Maysville Tax Levy

Yes: 166

No: 59

Measure: Passes

Maysville Forego Election Question

Yes: 120

No: 101

Measure: Passes

Uncontested Race Winners

Clinton County R-III Board: Keith Carney, 684 votes

Clinton County Road District Board: Larry Harper, 777 votes

Lathrop Mayor: Jennifer Eads Morrison, 232 votes

Lathrop North Ward Alderman: Gerald Snodgrass, 105 votes; Megan Henry, 45 votes

Lathrop South Ward Alderman: Coetta Whitely, 108 votes

Maysville Alderman East Ward, Amy Justus, 73 votes

Maysville Alderman, West Ward: Darrell Conley, 127 votes