RASMUSSEN PREPARING COMPARISON REPORTS ON CITY OPTIONS

Rasmussen and City Staff acting on City Hall Community Input

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Anyone who thinks that last Monday’s Town Hall was just a superficial, lip-service attempt to pacify community outrage over the City Hall situation can officially stand corrected.

Message delivered.

The Town Hall generated a lot of ideas and opportunities for citizens to express themselves.

Rasmussen took good notes.

“There were four or five really strong, legitimate proposals put forward in the Town Hall,” Rasmussen said. ”We intend to take each of the major proposals provided and provide the community with estimates on costs, and in the first January Council meeting will present the options, in much the same format that Michael (Calderone, City Building Inspector) presented the options on City Hall Restoration.”

In essence, Rasmussen conducted a weekly “operations issues” meeting involving all of the City Department heads.

He tasked each out on different pieces of each of the proposals to obtain estimates on demolition, renovation of the Community Building, and what would go into a “new build” on a Morton-style building.

The group will reconvene, information will be processed, and reports constructed for the consideration of the Council in their January 6 meeting. The reports will be available to compare side by side and then the Council can pare the suggestions into two or three “best ideas”, and then give the Council options upon which to consider and make a final decision on the final resting place of Cameron City government.

“Decisions will be based on the facts that we present to the Council and we’ll be ready to move forward,” Rasmussen said. “The Council will eliminate some proposals down to a final two or three.”

The proposals that emerge will probably represent one of these four options:

Option 1: Proceed with the renovation of the existing City Hall Building --- The study has been completed, at a cost of $405,000 to the City. It identified from “bumper to bumper” the structural issues that need to be addressed, the mitigation efforts on mold and vermin, and has identified what needs to be fixed down to the foundation and studs above ground. The estimated cost is somewhere between $2.5 and $3 million dollars.

Option 2: Renovate and re-purpose the Cameron Community Building into a functional City Hall --- This could be as a temporary measure designed to alleviate the monthly lease payment of $7,500 to Bank Midwest for the current placement of City offices, OR, could be seen as the final solution with building updates. The Community Center has a current square footage of 9,000 square feet versus City Hall’s current 17,000 square feet. Its downside, if there is a downside, is its location just off U.S. 36 on Ashland Street, is a bit off the beaten path, a problem for those who believe city government should be centered in the downtown area. Another issue is where to locate the CPD Dispatch Center, which requires an underground space capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado. The Center is expanding its coverage of Cameron’s four contiguous counties, with discussions that the Cameron Center could pick up to six more counties, doubling, tripling or even quadrupling the number of dispatchers in-house.

If Cameron picks up the dispatch responsibilities for more counties, those counties pay the City a significant amount of money annually for covering the responsibility.

Option 3: Sell or demolish the existing City Hall and erect a Morton-style steel building, either on the existing site or across the street in the current parking lot. If demolished, the current building space could be converted to a City parking lot. Interest in the proposal points to similar structures in like-sized communities in the area that create an economical option on buildings that, with the correct amount of up-to-date maintenance, can stretch their functional life span out to 75 years or more.

The importance of community participation in getting to this point cannot be emphasized too much. While the Council’s January 6 meeting will be dealing with a normal Council agenda, discussion on this issue and a “circle back” on the management of the Cameron Aquatic Center make this Council meeting one of the most important in years.

On another “thread” of information, Rasmussen told the Citizen-Observer that Gina Reed-Hibler’s “clock” for actions on the 3rd Street Buildings began on December 5 with a scheduled meeting with Building Inspector Michael Calderone.

Calderone essentially provided Reed-Hibler with her timeline for the provision of a plan which is due 30 days from that December 5 date. Which would effectively be the Monday, January 6 Council Meeting date.

Reed-Hibler will need to present at that time what work, study, and examinations have been completed, her construction plan, etc., and she will then, according to Rasmussen have 180 days to complete the work to get the buildings up to code.

Lacking that, the City can move ahead in executing its options.

On that timetable, work has to be well underway if not complete by July 7-14, 2025.

Community input on the “radio silence” on this issue from the City and Reed-Hibler since finalizing the purchase 45 days ago-plus, is attributed to when the appointment with Calderone could be scheduled.

“Michael deals with these all the time, and they take time,” Rasmussen said. ”We simply took this one in order, and treated it like we treat any other similar circumstance…It didn’t just fall through the cracks.”

The take-away is that Cameron citizens interested in following up all these issues, and making themselves heard on January 6, need to plan on attendance at the Council meeting on January 6.

Note to the City…You’ll want to get a bigger space booked for this meeting because this media outlet will be encouraging citizens to attend.

The Public Safety training room probably won’t cut it.