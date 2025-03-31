We had it wrong in reporting the following:

Whoever made the decision to lodge this charge against Arndt has made a major blunder and opens a can of worms that the C-O intends to track down on bank accounts, transfers between accounts, who did the money transfers, and why the audit from the Shrimpton Accounting Office and its numbers don’t match up, and further, why the City can’t get Shrimpton to answer the phone.

REAL-TIME CORRECTION: We have learned that the outside audit of the City and these funds is NOT conducted by Shrimpton Accounting, but by an outside source who reports annually in what amounts to a "cumulative audit" from past years to the current one. Mr. Shrimpton is the City Accountant and provides the City with those services in making sure their numbers add up. Mr. Shrimpton is NOT the person with whom issue should be taken with communications, but rather the outside auditor. Our apologies to Mr. Shrimpton for this error.

This correction also appears in the original story... C-O Investigation: Part III, Closing Arguments