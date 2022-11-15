Rec. Park playground not ruled out despite ARPA grant rejection

Plans for a new playground at Cameron’s Recreation Park may not be dead afterall.

During the latest Park Board meeting, Cameron Park Supervisor Steve Garr outlined a few options for replacing equipment at Recreation Park, which the city removed in 2020.

“I would like to have some kind of resolution on the playground at Rec. Park ... I know we have budgeted in captial improvements out of the $40,000 1/8-cent (sales tax) that we didn’t touch. We did it again this year,” Garr said.

Garr presented two plans to the Park Board. The first (shown above) had a price of $127,000 while the second (shown below) came in at $80,000. Miracle Recreation Equipment Co., who will supply the playground, rated both structures for ages 5 years old and up.