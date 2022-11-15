Home / Home
Shown here is one of the options for a new playground at Recreation Park.

Rec. Park playground not ruled out despite ARPA grant rejection

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 8:17pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Plans for a new playground at Cameron’s Recreation Park may not be dead afterall. 

During the latest Park Board meeting, Cameron Park Supervisor Steve Garr outlined a few options for replacing equipment at Recreation Park, which the city removed in 2020. 

“I would like to have some kind of resolution on the playground at Rec. Park ... I know we have budgeted in captial improvements out of the $40,000 1/8-cent (sales tax) that we didn’t touch. We did it again this year,” Garr said.

Garr presented two plans to the Park Board. The first (shown above) had a price of $127,000 while the second (shown below) came in at $80,000. Miracle Recreation Equipment Co., who will supply the playground, rated both structures for ages 5 years old and up. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media