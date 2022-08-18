Recently created school district police department to play a role in Thursday’s planned active shooter drill

The newly minted Cameron R-1 School District Police Department will take its first test Thursday, when it participates in its first active shooter and reunification drill.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Cameron residents will notice a significant increase in police activity around Cameron schools as part of a joint operation including the Cameron Police Department, Cameron Ambulance District and various surrounding county and state agencies.

“Last year, due to COVID, we were not able to have ambulance and emergency services. This year, we’re doing that. The hospital will be working with us. We will have victims and they will transport (the victims),” Cameron R-1 School District Asst. Superintendent Laurie Medford said. “We will practice this reunification again. We found some things last year that didn’t go as smooth as we wanted them to; some things, when we reflected, we could make some changes to and make a little better. This year, instead of bussing the students to a different building, we’re just going to have them walk. They’re going to walk across to CIS and that’s where we’re going to practice the reunification.”

As part of the drill, first responders will begin staging at Dave Goodwin Memorial Field Thursday morning, in anticipation of a call by Cameron dispatchers alerting them to an active shooter at Cameron Veterans Middle School. During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, CPD Chief Rick Basher said a variety of first responder agencies will be on hand as observers. Citizen observers are welcome to attend, but must remain outside of school buildings during the drill.

“Having been a volunteer, it’s eye-opening and amazing. I’m so in awe of everybody involved. Unfortunately, we have to do it, but I’m so glad that we do,” Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee Staci Earley said.

The Cameron Newspapers Facebook Page will provide a livestream of the event. Like and follow the page to be a part of the action 8:30 a.m. Thursday.