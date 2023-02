Recreation marijuana sales begin early in Cameron

Cameron residents can now purchase recreational marijuana after officials with Bloom Medicinals, Cameron's only marijuana dispensary, began recreational sales Friday morning.

Originally slated to begin Monday, employees at Bloom Medicinals began selling recreational marijuana Friday morning after receiving early approval from state health officials.

"It's been wild. It's been welcoming. It's been a great experience so far getting to see the whole community get to come in ... It's been a warm opening so far," Bloom Medicinals Assistant General Manager Carolann Feeney said.

