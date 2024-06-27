ReDedication

A re-dedication of the memorial to Lt. Russel E. Voris will be held on July 3, 2024 will be held on the east side of the high school. Voris was a 1964 graduate of Cameron High School.

Russel was a graduate of the Air Force Academy who served in Vietnam. He was killed-in-action on June 24, 1970 when his fighter/bomber was shot down on a combat mission in Cambodia.

A fountain memorial was originally dedicated at the entrance of the High School. Although attractive, it was plagued with upkeep issues including repeated leaks. It was subsequently converted to a large planter, but fell into disrepair due to a lack of attention.

The memorial now has a completely new look with the addition of a pilot silhouette and a silhouette of an A-37 jet in the background simulating a plane in the midst of take-off.

The re-dedication will take place July 3rd at 4:00 with classmates and members of Russel’s family in attendance.