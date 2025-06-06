Reminder: Daviess County Route 6 bridge over I-29 to close June 9 I-35 scheduled to close beneath the bridge June 10-13

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete a bridge deck replacement project on the Daviess County Missouri Route 6 bridge over Interstate 35 near Altamont and the Harrison County Route N bridge over I-35 near Eagleville. The Route 6 bridge in Daviess County is scheduled to close beginning Monday, June 9. Traffic Impacts: Route 6 (Exit 64): The bridge over I-35 will be closed June 9 through August 2025. Motorists will not be able to cross the bridge. A detour will be in place directing traffic to use U.S. Route 69 (Exit 69 to the north and Exit 61 to the south).

I-35: Will be closed overnight, in both directions, below the Route 6 bridge June 10-13. The interstate will close beginning at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. each day. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route 6 (Exit 64). There will be no access to/from Route 6 during the closure. Motorists on Route 6 will need to use U.S. Route 69 (Exit 69 to the north and Exit 61 to the south). The bridge deck replacement on the Harrison County Route N bridge near Eagleville is scheduled to begin in early September. For more information about this project, visit: Missouri Route 6 and Route N Bridge Rehabilitation over Interstate 35 in Daviess and Harrison Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org. Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.