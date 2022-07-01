Residents reject attempt at city social media hire

Residents argued against the idea of a city funded information officer after the Cameron City Council discussed the issue during their recent out-of-town retreat in St. Joseph.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said arguments against a city public officer are unfounded considering the city council discussed the idea, but not the extent of the duties of the communications officer nor how to fund the position.

“All of this other speculation you’re hearing out there is just idle crap. We don’t even have the report yet from the facilitator. When we get that back, and put it in the form of a resolution, then we may create that,” Rasmussen said.

The concept of a Cameron public information officer is not new. In 2020, the city council created a resolution involving the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce regarding disseminating information via social media, but no formal agreement was reached. Rasmussen said current iteration of a public information officer came about as part of a discussion regarding community communication and outreach. However, early discussions do not often come with immediate decisions. While referencing an additional building inspector position first discussed in 2019, Rasmussen said the topics discussed at the out-of-town retreat take years to become a reality or receive no further attention.

“Did we ever establish a new inspector position? No, we did not. Why? Because we couldn’t figure out how to pay for it. You’re probably going to have down in (as a goal for 2022) establish a communications officer position. What do you think will happen with that? Your prediction for the future is as good as mine,” Rasmussen said.