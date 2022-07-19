Residents take issue with abortion protests

Multiple Cameron residents brought their concerns regarding recent abortion rights protests to the Cameron City Council, but may not have received the answers they wanted.

During both public comment sections of Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting featured residents levying criticisms of the recent protest regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran said the protesters are well within their rights so long as they gather peaceably, and not create a disturbance with obscenity or signs meant to invoke violence.

“As a governmental entity, our first and foremost aim is to avoid content-based regulations … We do not regulate content. We look for feasible time and place restrictions that are narrowly tailored to serve a significant government interest,” Corcoran said.

The protests began earlier this month after a group organized a protest along the route of the Cameron Freedom Festival July 4th parade at the intersection of Walnut and Third Street. Protests continued the following weeks in the same location, and extended to the U.S. Highway 36 overpass days later. B.J. Reed, who assisted in organizing the four-day Freedom Festival, said protesters yelled at area children participating in the parade while referencing back-alley abortions using coat hangers.

“When there’s going to be 3,000 people present in public, and many of them – at least 75 percent of them - are children under 12, it’s very heartbreaking to see minors being encouraged to target floats that go passed that have small children. As the Boy Scouts, [Meri’s Dance Studio], went by they were screaming ‘Don’t you care your children aren’t going to have a choice with what they do with their bodies?’” Reed said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.