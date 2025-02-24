The Restricted Book List at Cameron R-I SCHOOLS
We filed a sunshine request with the Cameron R-I School District to obtain the school's restricted book list and found that the list is already posted on the District's web-page under "Library Catalog+". The book title, age level of appropriateness, and restrictions are identified. Readers can go to this section on the school web page, and can, depending on how much time you have, tap into the "Destiny" tab on the Library Catalog and get a summary of the book, themes, and whether or not any questionable content is found there. Have at it!
Interestingly, the section is titled "Cameron R-I School District Book Recommendations". Draw your own conclusions on that.
Cameron R-1 School District Book Recommendations
12-19-2023
Unbound – No Restriction
UnSouled – No Restriction
UnWholly – No Restriction
UnWind – No Restriction
Under The Moon, a Catwoman Tale – No Restriction
Cheer Up Love and Pom Poms – No Restriction
The Freedom Writers Diary – No Restriction
A Child Called It – HS only No Restriction, MS need parental permission
Autopsies Pathologists at Work – No Restriction
The Giver (Graphic Novel) – No Restriction
The Best We Could Do – No Restriction
Guardians of the Louvre – No Restriction
Frida Kahlo – No Restriction
Comics Confidential – No Restriction
The Red Pyramid – No Restriction
Above the Dreamless Dead – No Restriction
Guardian of Fukushima – No Restriction
The Warren Commission Report – No Restriction
Lies, Knives, and Girls in Red Dresses – No Restriction
UnRetouchable – No Restriction
A Game for Swallows – No Restriction
The Eternal Smile – No Restriction
Artemis – No Restriction
Shuna’s Journey – No Restriction
Speak – HS only and need Parental Permission
The Hate You Give – HS only and need Parental Permission
All Boys Aren’t Blue – HS only and need Parental Permission
Lucky – HS only and need Parental Permission
Juliet Takes a Breath – HS only and need Parental Permission
2-20-24
Crank - HS only, No Restriction
Eleanor and Park – HS only, No Restriction
The Kite Runner – HS only, Warning needed if reading as a class set
A Court of Thorns and Roses - HS only need Parental Permission
How it All Blew Up – HS only, and need Parental Permission
The Bluest Eye – HS only, need Parental Permission
Grown – HS only, need Parental Permission
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl – HS only, need Parental Permission
Sold – HS only, need Parental Permission
The You I’ve Never Known – HS only, need Parental Permission
Fade – HS only, need Parental Permission
The Handmaids Tale – HS only, need Parental Permission
Nineteen Minutes – HS only, need Parental Permission
The Carnival at Bray – HS only, need Parental Permission
Looking for Alaska – HS only, need Parental Permission
Out of Darkness – HS only, need Parental Permission
Wicked – HS only, need Parental Permission
Duff – HS only, need Parental Permission
How Beautiful the Ordinary – HS only, need Parental Permission
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close – HS only, need Parental Permission
All the Things We Do in The Dark – HS only, need Parental Permission
Ask the Passengers – HS only, need Parental Permission
Tilt – HS only, need Parental Permission
Glass – HS only, need Parental Permission
Felix Ever After – HS only, need Parental Permission
Thirteen Reason Why – HS only, need Parental Permission
Identical – HS only, need Parental Permission
6-18-24
Loveless – HS only, need Parental Permission
Throne of Glass – HS only, No Restriction
Heroine – HS only, No Restriction
Shine – HS only, need Parental Permission
L8r, g8r – HS only, need Parental Permission
Crown of Midnight – HS only, No Restriction
The Female of the Species – HS only, need Parental Permission
The Assassin’s Blade – HS only, No Restriction
Go Ask Alice – HS only – need Parental Permission
Heir of Fire – HS only, No Restriction
Rhymes with Witches – HS only, No Restriction
The Undertaking of Lily Chen – HS only, No Restriction
Sexting – HS only, need Parental Permission
Prince of Persia – HS only, No Restriction
Thud – HS only, need Parental Permission
The Color Purple – HS only, No Restriction
Iron Gold – HS only, No Restriction
Morning Star – HS only, No Restriction
Golden Son – HS only, No Restriction
Dark Age – HS only, No Restriction
Slaughterhouse- Five – HS only, No Restriction
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – HS only, No Restriction
Catwoman Soul Stealer – HS only, No Restriction
Queen of Shadows – HS only, No Restriction