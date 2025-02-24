The Restricted Book List at Cameron R-I SCHOOLS

We filed a sunshine request with the Cameron R-I School District to obtain the school's restricted book list and found that the list is already posted on the District's web-page under "Library Catalog+". The book title, age level of appropriateness, and restrictions are identified. Readers can go to this section on the school web page, and can, depending on how much time you have, tap into the "Destiny" tab on the Library Catalog and get a summary of the book, themes, and whether or not any questionable content is found there. Have at it!

Interestingly, the section is titled "Cameron R-I School District Book Recommendations". Draw your own conclusions on that.

Cameron R-1 School District Book Recommendations

12-19-2023

Unbound – No Restriction

UnSouled – No Restriction

UnWholly – No Restriction

UnWind – No Restriction

Under The Moon, a Catwoman Tale – No Restriction

Cheer Up Love and Pom Poms – No Restriction

The Freedom Writers Diary – No Restriction

A Child Called It – HS only No Restriction, MS need parental permission

Autopsies Pathologists at Work – No Restriction

The Giver (Graphic Novel) – No Restriction

The Best We Could Do – No Restriction

Guardians of the Louvre – No Restriction

Frida Kahlo – No Restriction

Comics Confidential – No Restriction

The Red Pyramid – No Restriction

Above the Dreamless Dead – No Restriction

Guardian of Fukushima – No Restriction

The Warren Commission Report – No Restriction

Lies, Knives, and Girls in Red Dresses – No Restriction

UnRetouchable – No Restriction

A Game for Swallows – No Restriction

The Eternal Smile – No Restriction

Artemis – No Restriction

Shuna’s Journey – No Restriction

Speak – HS only and need Parental Permission

The Hate You Give – HS only and need Parental Permission

All Boys Aren’t Blue – HS only and need Parental Permission

Lucky – HS only and need Parental Permission

Juliet Takes a Breath – HS only and need Parental Permission

2-20-24

Crank - HS only, No Restriction

Eleanor and Park – HS only, No Restriction

The Kite Runner – HS only, Warning needed if reading as a class set

A Court of Thorns and Roses - HS only need Parental Permission

How it All Blew Up – HS only, and need Parental Permission

The Bluest Eye – HS only, need Parental Permission

Grown – HS only, need Parental Permission

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl – HS only, need Parental Permission

Sold – HS only, need Parental Permission

The You I’ve Never Known – HS only, need Parental Permission

Fade – HS only, need Parental Permission

The Handmaids Tale – HS only, need Parental Permission

Nineteen Minutes – HS only, need Parental Permission

The Carnival at Bray – HS only, need Parental Permission

Looking for Alaska – HS only, need Parental Permission

Out of Darkness – HS only, need Parental Permission

Wicked – HS only, need Parental Permission

Duff – HS only, need Parental Permission

How Beautiful the Ordinary – HS only, need Parental Permission

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close – HS only, need Parental Permission

All the Things We Do in The Dark – HS only, need Parental Permission

Ask the Passengers – HS only, need Parental Permission

Tilt – HS only, need Parental Permission

Glass – HS only, need Parental Permission

Felix Ever After – HS only, need Parental Permission

Thirteen Reason Why – HS only, need Parental Permission

Identical – HS only, need Parental Permission

6-18-24

Loveless – HS only, need Parental Permission

Throne of Glass – HS only, No Restriction

Heroine – HS only, No Restriction

Shine – HS only, need Parental Permission

L8r, g8r – HS only, need Parental Permission

Crown of Midnight – HS only, No Restriction

The Female of the Species – HS only, need Parental Permission

The Assassin’s Blade – HS only, No Restriction

Go Ask Alice – HS only – need Parental Permission

Heir of Fire – HS only, No Restriction

Rhymes with Witches – HS only, No Restriction

The Undertaking of Lily Chen – HS only, No Restriction

Sexting – HS only, need Parental Permission

Prince of Persia – HS only, No Restriction

Thud – HS only, need Parental Permission

The Color Purple – HS only, No Restriction

Iron Gold – HS only, No Restriction

Morning Star – HS only, No Restriction

Golden Son – HS only, No Restriction

Dark Age – HS only, No Restriction

Slaughterhouse- Five – HS only, No Restriction

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings – HS only, No Restriction

Catwoman Soul Stealer – HS only, No Restriction

Queen of Shadows – HS only, No Restriction