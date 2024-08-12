The Results Are In...

This past Tuesday, August 6th voters in Cameron of Clinton and DeKalb Counties voted in the Primary Election for US Senator, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, US Representative District 6, and State Representative District 8; along with local races for Clinton County Sheriff and DeKalb County Assessor, most other local offices are running unopposed.

In Clinton County the big race was for Clinton County Sheriff with 4,209 voters turning out A.J. Carrel took 56.67% of the votes with 1,885 and current Sheriff Larry Fish had 43.33% with 1,441 votes. While in DeKalb County there is a race for County Assessor between incumbent Tanya Zimmerman and newcomer Courtney Weisenburger. With 63.33% or 1,005 votes incumbent Tanya Zimmerman retains her seat as DeKalb County Assessor, while Weisenburger had 36.67% of the votes.

Primary Election results for Clinton and DeKalb County are as follows: for US Senator incumbent Josh Hawley ran unopposed on the Republican ticket and Lucas Kunce won the Democratic ticket with 65.41% or 503 votes in Clinton County and 56.52% or 125 votes in DeKalb County.

For Governor current Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Bill Eigel had a close race for the Republican ticket. Kehoe took Clinton County with 33.68% or 1,110 votes and Eigel had 33.43% or 1,102 votes. In DeKalb County Eigel took it by a slim margin of 33.96% or 539 votes while Kehoe had 33.90% or 538 votes. Mike Hamra was the clear winner on the Democratic ticket with 45.64% or 356 votes in Clinton County and 46.95% or 100 in DeKalb County.

For Lieutenant Governor Lincoln Hough was the winner for the Republican ticket with 28.65% or 886 votes in Clinton County and 33.51% or 497 votes in DeKalb County. On the Democratic ticket Richard Brown was the clear winner with 61.89% or 458 votes in Clinton County and 64.22% or 131 votes in DeKalb County.

For Secretary of State Denny Hoskins was the Republican ticket winner with 22.33% or 674 votes in Clinton County and 26.22% or 381 votes in DeKalb County. On the Democratic ticket Barbara Phifer won in Clinton County with 38.83% or 285 votes and in DeKalb County with 35.78% or 73 votes.

For State Treasurer Vivek Malek was the run away winner for the Republican ticket with 41.61% or 1,273 votes in Clinton County and 42.27% or 626 votes in DeKalb County. Malek will face off against Mark Osmack on the Democratic ticket, who ran unopposed.

Andrew Bailey was the clear winner for the Republican ticket for Attorney General. Winning 63.78% or 1,956 votes in Clinton County and 63.40% or 956 votes in DeKalb County. He will run against Elad Jonathan Gross on the Democratic ticket, who ran unopposed.

Incumbent Sam Graves retains the Republican ticket for US Representative for District 6 with 75.85% or 2,415 votes in Clinton County and 77.42% or 1,214 votes in DeKalb County. While Pam May took the Democratic ticket with 70.69% or 521 votes in Clinton County and 74.26% or 150 votes in DeKalb County.

In Clinton County only results for State Representative District 6 will see Josh Hurlbert, who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket face off against Sandy Van Wagner, who also ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

The big questions on the ticket were the two Amendments to the State Constitution. Amendment 1 was voted down the 56.67% or 2,295 votes in Clinton County and 58.69% or 1,047 votes in DeKalb County. Amendment 4 was a Yes with 60.95% or 2,449 votes in Clinton County and 54.752% or 974 in DeKalb County.