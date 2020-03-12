Retired State Trooper Scott Meyer

Scott Meyer of Cameron always wanted to be a State Trooper. His dad retired from the patrol as a captain, and an older brother retired as a lieutenant. He wanted to follow in their footsteps. Combined, the three of them spent 92 years in law enforcement.

Prior to attending the Patrol Academy, Scott was a Reserve Deputy in Cole County (Jefferson City). He worked with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and the North Kansas City Police Department. He graduated from the Patrol Academy in 1990.

He was assigned to Troop “A” in Lee’s Summit, where his primary patrol duties were working the Kansas City area Interstates. He also worked two-and-a-half years as a D.A.R.E officer teaching youngsters the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He spent 3 years of his tenure with Troop “A” as the Public Information and Education officer. After 19 years with the Lee’s Summit Headquarters, he was transferred to Troop H in St. Joseph at his request.

He retired from the Patrol in September of 2016. Interestingly, he retired from Troop H, the same troop where both his father and brother began their careers.

While working in the Kansas City area he worked an average of 110-120 car crashes per year. He commented that Kansas City has a lot more traffic, and a lot more crime to investigate.

He worked the 2000 car crash which killed Kansas City Chief linebacker Derrick Thomas. Thomas died at the scene while a passenger succumbed to his injuries later. A third passenger survived the crash.

This accident and others caused Scott to be a huge champion of seat belts. He knows from his years of experience that they do save lives. This is something he preaches constantly to young people.

He also works to educate the public on the dangers of drunken driving. He worked a security detail for Miss America Jennifer Berry who also spoke against drunk driving. Asked if he wanted a “photo op” with Miss America, he said, “Yes, if she’ll wear my state trooper hat”. She overheard and said she would if he would wear her Miss America crown. The resulting photo raised quite a stir on social media.

He also worked a visit by Pope John Paul ll to St. Louis in 1999 which he considered a great privilege.

Once, in Liberty, he was getting a haircut and facing the front window when he saw a young man running past the shop, quickly followed by two deputies. He pulled off the haircut drape and joined in the pursuit, saying he would “be back in a moment”. They apprehended the suspect and he returned to the barbershop where the incident became a topic of conversation for several days.

He has worked security details for Presidents and foreign dignitaries, at the Missouri State Fair, and at ball games.

He agrees with Trooper Henry that performing death notifications to families is the most difficult part of the job. He says it is a necessary duty “you never get used to doing”.

Today he is the Resource Officer for the Cameron Schools. He enjoys interacting with students and never fails to stress the need for automobile safety. He and his wife moved to Cameron in 2016 in order to be nearer grandchildren.

He credits his strong faith and the tremendous support of his wife for the ability to deal with a sometimes stressful job. A message he always teaches to young people is what he refers to as “GO M.A.D. This translates to “Go make a difference” in life.

Scott and his family are members of St. Munchin’s Catholic Church where Scott is very active, and is the current Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1110.