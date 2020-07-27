Return to school plan approved

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education unanimously approved returning to school on time following Monday’s special meeting inside the Goodrich Theater.

The board unanimously approved a four-tier plan with each tier created to match the necessary measures needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve taken bits and pieces of this plan from other school districts and tried to come up with a way it will best meet Cameron’s needs,” Superintendent Matt Robinson said. “It’s probably not going to meet everyone’s needs, but we feel like it is the best plan for Cameron overall … As part of the process, we’ve had teachers, administrators and nurses – all types of people involved – as part of the committee work on this. In addition, we also did surveys of staff and surveys of the community and we returned about 700 household forms.”

As part of the Plan A, students will regularly attend class in person. Should the district receive information indicating a potential outbreak, it may require students sixth through 12th would then enter Plan B. As part of Plan B, the district would split middle and high school students into two groups, Group A and Group B, which the district would determine by alphabetical order. While Group A attends class, Group B would take an Alternative Method of Instruction day. Students on AMI will access their coursework online. Students without access to the internet would take home work packets, which their teacher would grade after quarantining the packet for 72 hours. Students attending Parkview Elementary School and Cameron Intermediate School would continue attending classes face-to-face.

“When we look at Parkview and [Cameron Intermediate School], we feel we’re going to be able to cohort those students will be with the same kids all day long. They will be in the same classroom all day long,” Cameron R-1 Asst. Superintendent Laurie Medford said. “… Disinfecting will not be as much of an issue. That’s the reason why we’re recommending [splitting] grades sixth through 12th. Grades sixth through 12th are transitioning daily. It’s more difficult to track the classrooms they are in and harder to practice social distancing.”

If positive COVID-19 cases continue the district may enter Plan C, when only grades kindergarten through fifth would physically attend class while the remaining Cameron students would take AMI coursework. Plan D is a complete shutdown. In this event, both Group A and Group B students would receive their AMI assignments and packets Monday with the assignments and due the following Monday.

“The CDC offered us guidance for this and we used their recommendations. If a kiddo tests positive, before returning they have to be fever free for 72 hours without medication, symptom free for 10 days,” Medford said. “… The key to communicating, aside from notifications, is as a faculty, as a staff, as a district and as a community we continue to reinforce if you do not feel well you have to stay home. If you have any symptoms, then you have to stay home … Attendance will not count against a kiddo. It will not count against that.”

