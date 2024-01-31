Rewards program allegedly links stolen debit card back to Cameron woman

A Cameron woman’s pension for saving money may have cost her dearly after Cameron Police Department investigators linked a slew of alleged fraudulent transactions to her via her rewards program.

Neither the complaint filed by DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate nor the probable cause affidavit filed by Cameron PD Officer Drew Lippold listed an exact dollar amount, but both documents indicate Diana Lynn Gilbertson, 61 of Cameron, allegedly made three purchases over an 11-day period at an undisclosed business bordering the northern Cameron city limits.

The victim identified Gilbertson from surveillance footage provided by the business December 23, but she could not identify Gilbertson from the footage taken Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. However, that identification became unnecessary when, according to the affidavit filed by Lippold, no video evidence was able to be collected but all three transactions showed Ms. Gilbertson attached the purchases to her reward’s account.