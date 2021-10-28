Rising water rates to accompany 25-mile, $47 million waterline

After years of discussion, work on a $47 million, 25-mile waterline may soon get underway with the project now out for bid.

With state law requiring city utilities to be self-sufficient, and the City of Cameron now facing the prospect of paying 95 percent of the $47 million loan from the USDA , Cameron Utilities Director Zach Johnson said city residents will experience an uptick in water rates but it’s up to the city council whether that increase will come incrementally or all at once.

“We won’t know that exact figure until it goes out to bid. We have some projections on where it’s going to be. It is going to be a significant increase for the citizens of Cameron,” Johnson said. “Right now, we’re working on projects, but once we go out for bid then we will have a handle on what our rates are going to be. It will be up to the council on strategy and how we’re going to put those into place whether it’s going to be all at once or incrementally.”