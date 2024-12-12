ROBINSON SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE DISTRICT TO MOVE ON

ROBINSON EXPRESSES DESIRE TO GET BACK TO THE SCHOOL’S MISSION

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron---Cameron R-I Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson and Communications Director Gina Bainum sat down for an interview with the Citizen-Observer Wednesday.

Following the hearing of an appeal by Cameron resident Heath Gilbert, requesting that his ban from all school buildings, the central office, and events be overturned, Robinson commented on the outcome of that hearing, which resulted in a 6-0 school board vote reaffirming the school’s ban.

“The process was effectively what Mr. Gilbert won in the past lawsuit against the district,” Robinson said. “The opportunity to have an appeal.”

“I believe that the Board’s decision went as it should have.” Robinson added, and Bainum who added, “The law and policies of the school were observed and followed.”

Robinson admitted to frustration at the drumbeat of negativity directed at the school over the past two years, beginning with ADA complaints and compliance, then the book controversy, attacks against individual staff and the most recent complaints of the last few weeks.

“If we’re being quiet about things, it’s because we have to be quiet.” Said Robinson.” We have individual students, families, staff whose privacy we are required to protect.”

Mr. Gilbert’s recent assertions of a “sexual assault” occurring on the Parkview Elementary grounds was further explained from the school’s standpoint.

The school administration at Parkview identified that an incident had occurred at the end ofr 2023 summer school, with counselors, teachers and administrators involved. It was then passed on to School Resource Officer Johnny Palmer, who made contact with parents. The incident was “hotlined” to the Department of Children and Family Services and also reported to local law enforcement.

“Our investigation of the incident was beyond thorough.”Robinson stated emphatically, re-emphasizing the school’s limitations on any kind of public comment about it.

Both Robinson and Bainum lauded the work of Palmer, a “Post Certified” police officer with twenty years of law enforcement experience, including Brookfield and Chillicothe, and as a Livingston County Deputy Sheriff.

Palmer is in his 36th year as a staff sergeant with the 1st of the 129th Field Artillery Batallion of the Missouri Army National Guard, where he has received numerous medals and commendations for his 22 years of service in the military.

The school recently hired Jared Bremer as a second school resource officer, who is also Post-Certified as a peace officer.

While Robinson understands that the negative press will likely continue, he says that getting the focus of the school back on it’s mission is where he is headed now, and until the time he ultimately steps away from his position.

“Our focus has to be on kids and the great things they’re doing across the board,” Robinson said. “All of this has been frustrating because it was hard to celebrate the wins… improvement on test scores, success in all parts of school life.”

“Our first line of defense in doing good for kids is our classroom teachers, who are doing the hard work every day to help them grow and succeed,” Robinson said. “Our role as administrators is to do all we can to support that and back them up.”

“I believe in teaching a “growth mindset” to our staff, to our kids and to everyone we reach,”Robinson said. “We aren’t a perfect school or perfect people…It’s always about getting better.”

For all the concentrated fire received, Robinson states a quiet, and probably little known fact.

“Most of the people in the district probably don’t realize that we don’t just protect kids on school grounds, and that our responsibility to keep kids safe goes far beyond the schools. “ Robinson said. “We reach out away from school to make sure that kids are safe, well-fed, and protected.”

It is nothing for school staff to put on the “push” to get better attendance from students, a phenomenon found in every school. And it isn’t just about the funding the schools get for the attendance record they assemble over the year.

“I can’t teach kids that aren’t here.” Robinson said. “that is first and foremost, our top concern.”

“We are pushing into the Christmas holiday to have the strongest end to the first half of the year that we can,” Robinson said. “We are pushing forward and educating our kids in a way that the community can be proud of.”