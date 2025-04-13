The Role Of Park Boards In Missouri

Anthony J. Zito and David W. Ostlund provided this article for the May 1995 issue of the MML Review. This article is a reprint from that issue.

In this article “park board” is a generic term including any board, commission, committee or group responsible for planning or managing various aspects of parks or recreation programs.

In most Missouri communities, park and recreation boards have been selected to be responsible for recreational services. The delivery of quality municipal parks and recreation services is enhanced by an energetic, committed and competent citizen board or commission. These individuals serve in key leadership positions and are important community resources.

In Missouri, however, some confusion surrounds the role and function of park and recreation boards. This confusion results from state laws that allow three general types of boards, each having different duties and responsibilities. Park boards in Missouri may be 1) advisory, 2) administrative/policy or 3) special recreation boards.

Adding to the complexity, cities with more than 5,000 population are allowed to have home rule charter forms of government. They may establish entirely different park board rules and regulations within a voter-approved charter as long as the provisions of the charter are not in conflict with state law. Because of the wide variance of powers existing in park and recreation boards in home rule cities, the authors chose not to attempt to analyze their authority and responsibility in this article.

Approximately 60% of Missouri park boards are advisory boards. In advisory board cities, it is typical to have a park and recreation department on equal status with other city departments. About 50% of the departments are administered by a full-time, year-round, parks and recreation professional who reports directly to the mayor, city manager or city administrator.

Organization Of The Advisory Board

The director of the· park and recreation department is directly responsible to the appropriate city official. The board serves strictly in an advisory capacity to the city council and director.

The board is established by ordinance to advise the director and/or mayor, city manager, city administrator or council on park and recreation department policy. Having no legal or administrative authority, the board usually acts upon requests from city officials or a park and recreation director.

Responsibilities common among advisory boards in Missouri are to:

• Identify park and recreation attitudes of individuals and organizations in the community.

• Make annual budget recommendations.

• Ensure resources to continue ongoing and future park and recreation programs.

• Accept and perform delegated responsibilities.

• Advise on basic policies that guide the department.

• Maintain a clear distinction between its own function and the function of the governing body and professional staff.

• Submit all recommendations or suggestions in writing to avoid misinterpretations.

• Recognize that its recommendations or suggestions will not always be followed.

• Review and advise on development plans.

www.mocities.com 15

Repair and Maintain Dated Infrastructure

Recommend sites for park expansion.

Recommend new programs for inclusion into offerings.

Organization Of The Administrative Board

The director of the department of parks and recreation is directly responsible to the park board. The park board determines all policies for the department and is directly responsible to the city council.

Approximately 40% of the cities having park boards in Missouri have administrative boards. In these cities, it is not unusual to have the park and

recreation department on a different status from the other city departments.

The department, in about 75% of the cases, is administered by a full- time parks and recreation professional who reports directly to the park board or its chairperson. The park board is established by ordinance to determine policy and has both decision making and legal authority.

Administrative Boards

All cities and towns may authorize park boards under Missouri Statutes 90.010-90.570. The rules and regulations under these statutes are summarized as follows:

Membership:

• Nine citizens of the city or town shall be appointed by the mayor to constitute a park board. None may be a member of the municipal government.

• After the original board is appointed for staggered terms, three new members are appointed each year to take office June 1 for three-year terms.

Authority And Responsibilities: The board has authority to:

• Supervise, improve and care for the parks.

• Purchase or otherwise acquire land.

• Appoint staff to manage the parks. Act as trustees for land or moneys donated.

• Report annually to the city council on the second Monday in June of each year on conditions of the trust for the preceding year as of May 1; on funds received and expended; and other relevant statistics and information. The receipts and expenses must be verified by affidavit.

Finances

The board has exclusive control of expenditures of all moneys collected to the credit of the park fund.

All money received for such parks shall be deposited in the city treasury to the credit of the park fund, and shall be kept separate and apart from other moneys collected by the city.

Vouchers must be used and signed by the appropriate park board official for expenses of park operation.

www.mocities.com 17

Special Recreation Boards

Legislation passed in 1963 by the Missouri legislature allows communities to establish a special recreation or park board. Few communities have pursued this option because of problems attaining the necessary two-thirds voter approval, and because equal financing is available under other statutes that do not require two-thirds voter approval. This board’s major distinction is in usage of funds. The special tax funds approved at the time the board is created go directly to a relatively autonomous board. The funds are to be used for park and recreational purposes defined by board members. Special recreation boards are authorized under Section 67.750 RSMo.

Identifying Board Type

The above discussion of board types and responsibilities describes how the boards could operate; however, distinguishing between advisory and

administrative/policy boards is simple only in theory. Most existing park boards are neither totally administrative/policy or advisory. They lie on a continuum between the two extremes, depending on the authority and responsibility delegated to them by the governing unit or charter.

In Missouri, whether a park board is advisory or administrative/policy is truly a matter of degree. In an effort to make the distinction, one can:

• Check the ordinance or charter under which the board was established. Look for the terms “advisory” or “administrative/ policy.” Identify what authority is granted to or restricted from the board. There are examples of “administrative/policy boards” that have considerably less authority than “advisory boards.”

• Observe the ongoing operations of the department. Determine

hether decisions are being made to allocate resources or to give advice.

• Analyze the pattern of relationships that exist with other governmental departments and officials.

The problem that confronts communities is whether an advisory or administrative/policy board is the type to maintain or implement services. Is the responsibility for the delivery of park and recreation services to lie with a board or a department head who is responsible to an appropriate city official? In the final analysis, the ultimate responsibility lies with each community to decide which organizational structure is best.

Anthony J. Zito and David W. Ostlund provided this article for the May 1995 issue of the MML Review. This article is a reprint from that issue.