RoseFest co-founder propose $875,000 amphitheater for Cameron city park

With the size and scope of the future Cameron City Park Amphitheater dependent on external revenue sources, RoseFest Co-Founder Billy Lowenstein proposed an independently funded project estimated between $575,000 - $875,000.

While speaking to the Cameron Park Board last Thursday, Lowenstein pitched creating a facility he believes could be a regional attraction.

“What your plan was is to build a concrete pad with an area to house 1,500 to 2,000 people. That would be great for small, local events,” Lowenstein said. “But if we’re going to have an amphitheater that is capable of hosting a real concert that can draw thousands of people, some enhancements would need to be made to that. I got the idea to spearhead a private-funded project to make this into an amphitheater capable of hosting a large concert … We went out there and looked at the site. It would be perfect for what we’re talking about.”

