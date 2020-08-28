Rotary Club announces September ribbon cutting for dock

Cameron’s disabled residents will soon have a place to cast their reels as construction workers near the conclusion of a new fishing dock at Sunrise Lake.

The Cameron Rotary Club announced it will host a September 21 ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the new covered fishing dock as part of the newest feature this year at the Cameron Reservoir.

