ROTARY PRESENTS CHECK TO VETS MEMORIAL

ROTARY PRESENTS $1000 VETS MEMORIAL CHECK; HEARS FROM SUMMERS ON VET’S HOME ASSISTANCE LEAGUE

BY MARK MCLAUGHLIN

Editor, Citizen-0bserver

CAMERON—The Cameron Rotary Club presented a check for $1,000 to Larry Workman, caretaker of the Veteran’s Memorial upkeep fund, sponsored by the Citizen-Observer, and concluding at Thanksgiving.

The check was presented to Workman by Rotary President-Elect Jake Forsyth.

Veteran’s Day was very much the theme as Gary Summers of the Cameron Veteran’s Home Assistance League spoke to the Club on their efforts to raise $85,000-90,000 annually to promote “quality of life” enhancements for the some 133-residents currently residing at the home, recognized as the top facility of it’s type in the state and one of the best nationally.

“It’s hard to believe it’s 24-years old already.”Summers said.”Rotarian Jim McKinley was one of the original founding members of the Veteran’s Home Assistance League, before the facility had ever opened to serve veterans.”

Summers said the Veteran’s Home has a 15-member cfommittee who is committed, active, and energized to work feverishly to bring advanced services to the Veterans, noting that the funding they get from the state goes to nursing care, medications, meals and housing.

“Private sources come up with the rest — entertainment, transportation vans and busses, used to transport residents to games, casinos, other entertainment outings, and appointments.

The VHAL supports provided music, magic acts, the once a week “happy hour”...yes, you heard that right, and also supports the “Canteen”, a gift shop where residents can shop and stock up on snacks, drinks, and candy…among other things.

Summers talked about the highly innovative “Magic Tables”, which list for $12,000 each and are placed in three of the four living areas. They are computer-based, interactive “video tables” that provide up to 40-activities for residents to enjoy.

“While the tables were originally intended for non-communicatiuve adults”, we’ve found that all of our residents love the tables, engage with them nad have fun with them.”Summers said.”When we just had one, and moved them around, our residents demonstrated a lot of anxiety when they were gone.”

“We realized we needed them in each common area.”Summers said. With a fourth living area under construction, Summers said a “Magic Table” would be placed there.

Numerous fundraising events are upcoming, starting with Dueling Pianos on December 6 at “The Stage on 69”.

Only 100-tickets are available for the event, and can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.us/cameron-veterans-assistance-league and it promises to be a great evening of fun and entertainment.

“When a person is sworn into the military, a young serviceman or woman signs a contract that recognizes that they give all they have, up to and including their life, in the service of their country.”Summers said.”The Veteran’s home is “the last stop” for these guys, some of whom will be here for a couple of weeks, some who are fortunate enough to be here two years.”

“We want to assure that they have the best of everything.”Summers said.