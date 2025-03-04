Route 116 in Buchanan, Clinton counties to be resurfaced beginning March 10

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface a section of Missouri Route 116 from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 59 near Rushville beginning Monday, March 10.

Crews will overlay the pavement in 2-mile sections beginning at the intersection of Route 116 and Route 169 in Clinton County and working eastward toward Rushville in Buchanan County.

Traffic Impacts: During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists should expect delays.

Crews are scheduled to work Monday-Saturday during daylight hours. The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2025.

As a part of this project, a portion of Route 6 from Route 31 to Route 69 near Altamont is schedule to be resurfaced. Details of Route 6’s resurfacing will be shared once crews complete Route 116.

All work is anticipated to be completed by September 2025.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.