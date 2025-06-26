Rural route resurfacing project to begin in Daviess and Gentry counties July 7

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A project focused on resurfacing low volume rural routes in several counties across Northwest Missouri is scheduled to begin in July. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin resurfacing Daviess/Gentry County Route T on Monday, July 7.

The following routes will also be resurfaced with this project:

Daviess County Routes B, NN, V, Y, YY

Harrison County Route H

Livingston County Routes A, T

Caldwell/Daviess County Routes CC, M

Traffic Impacts: During resurfacing, each route will be closed in up to 2-mile sections. Motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closures.

To stay up to date with project progress and traffic impacts, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map or read the Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, published each Friday by visiting News | Missouri Department of Transportation or by signing up for email updates at MoDOT E-Updates.

All 11 routes are anticipated to be complete by mid-September 2025. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit Governor's Rural Roads Program | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).

