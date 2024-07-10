Russel Voris Memorial

A re-dedication of the memorial for 1964 Cameron High School graduate Russel E. Voris was held July 3rd on the grounds of the High School.

Following graduation Voris attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and was sent to Vietnam as a Fighter-Bomber pilot, flying an A-37 jet. He was tragically shot down on a combat mission over Cambodia.

Members of the class of 1964 were in Cameron for their 60th reunion and attended the re-dedication. Also present were Russel’s brother, Paul, and his sister, Judy (Voris) McElwain.

The memorial program began with a prayer delivered by VFW Commander Allen Reed, followed by a patriotic welcome by Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis.

Thoughts and insights were provided by Retired Army Colonel Stephen Kelley, Russel’s classmate Ernie Vaughn, and Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen, who was a cadet at the Air Force Academy the same time as Lt. Voris. A rifle salute and the playing of Taps completed the ceremony.

The memorial features metal cutouts of a pilot plus a separate cutout of the A-37 jet flown by Lt. Voris. In addition to the cutouts flowering plants and greenery were planted surrounding the cutouts. These were designed by former Cameron resident Zack Workman.

In addition to those mentioned above, the class expresses their gratitude to Larry Workman, Allen and BJ Reed, Dennis Pulliam, Jim Plymell, Doug Quigley, and all those who donated in order to make the memorial possible.