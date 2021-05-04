Sacrifice is never forgot: Sheriff Clark memorialized at state capital

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Public Safety memorialized DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark in the at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor during a ceremony last Saturday.

Clark was among eight law enforcement officers honored for dying in the line of duty in 2020 and recognized during a ceremony featuring guest speakers Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“The names on this wall are known. They are husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sister and brothers … In the tumultuous year that was 2020, Christopher Walsh, Andrew Clark, Tamarris Bohannon, Ricky Groves, Richard Wright, Dwight Willis, Herschel Turner and Kendle Blackburn died keeping their oath and doing their duty,” Kehoe said. “None wanted to make such a sacrifice, yet each will run into risk doing so on our behalf. Today, we remember them. Today, we offer condolences to those who the grief of loss is still very raw and real. Today, we etch their name into this monument to ensure their sacrifice is never forgot.”

