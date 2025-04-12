SAD BUT POTENTIALLY POSITIVE NEWS ON THE 200 BLOCK OF THIRD STREET

It was a really hard winter in the “CREATIVE Crossroads of America”, “creative” perhaps pending further City Council action.

The City of Cameron has had plenty of drama on its plate with municipal elections, a court case between the City and one of it’s internal entities, and no small bit of intrigue surrounding the “Lazarus Effect” on City Hall, a location famous for the fastest “bug-out” since an episode of M*A*S*H* in the 1980’s, and whether or not the Trapezoid shaped Aquatic Center would actually open this spring.

There was lots of red meat.

With all of that going on, the buildings in the now infamous “200-block of Third Street”, purchased last fall by Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler sunk into the shadows of public discussion while the plywood retaining structures aged a little more, and the buildings, well, didn’t survive the winter particularly well.

Gravity is unforgiving . And, like all other “universal principles of physics”, the buildings are closer to proving that what goes up must/WILL come down.”

Hibler received a great deal of criticism for her $8,000 purchase of the Buildings from the Old School, was asked by fellow Councilperson John Feighert to resign over conflicts of interest, mostly related to the buildings, but she soldiered ahead submitting a plan to then-building inspector Michael Calderone laying out her plans to obtain investors for restoring the buildings.

As of the January 3, 2025 letter to the City, the clock was running on the five-month time frame to do assessments of the buildings, determine the feasibility of repair, and, hesitantly, if the reports that came back to Hibler were not good ones, being prepared to move ahead on demolition and clearing the space for whatever came next…food trucks, entertainment district, or just a really good-sized parking lot.

Hibler says she has kept all options open. In an update email letter to the Citizen-Observer responding to our request for an update, Hibler said she has moved methodically through the plan she laid out.

“I’m on track with the plans I made in December.” Reed-Hibler said.” I have approached several people and banks concerning financing and several possibilities of rebuilding.”

“I have nothing firm at this time.” Reed-Hibler said. “I have been approached by several people“wanting” to buy as-is, but nothing firm on that either.”

“I had a personal goal of April 30 to find partners, financing or buyers, so I have a few more days.” Reed-Hibler said.

Tasks completed have been to identify that there was “no problem with” lead in the buildings, identifying some asbestos that will require abatement and some additional tests to be done, but Reed-Hibler suggests there was much less asbestos than she feared.

Another two to three weeks will be required to finish those assessments.

Reed-Hibler said the two buildings on the ends, 201 and 211 East Third, have the most asbestos and the most structural damage.

“The winter was harsh, and as I expected, there was more collapse in those buildings.”Reed-Hibler said. “There is a crack and bulge in the west exterior wall of the 201 building, and the east foundation of the 211 building has collapsed and the entire first floor is collapsing.”

“The 205 building does not have asbestos, but the entire north wall has collapsed.”Reed-Hibler added.”The 209 Leibrandt building is still standing straight and has no asbestos.”

Reed-Hibler admitted, however, that “unattended brick buildings can really go downhill quickly.”

So what’s next with that grim prognosis? Everyone please inhale deeply, now.

“I won’t personally be able to rebuild the 201, 205 or 211 buildings as it would cost far more than what I can finance.” Reed-Hibler said.”I have one of my properties for sale so I can demolish those buildings.”

Reed-Hibler said that the buyers are searching for financing on that house to give Reed-Hibler the funds she needs to level the lots.

Yes. Demolish the buildings…finally.

“This is what needs to happen,” said Reed-Hibler. “Those three buildings have become much more unstable and must be removed.”

She indicates her plan to keep the Leibrandt building intact unless it collapses when the buildings around it are brought down.

The bad news is that six bad weeks of winter weather made it impossible to work at all, and has delayed the process.

“I will not meet the May 5 demolition date I’d set for myself and probably won’t meet the June 5 completion date on all work, which at this point is demolition,”Reed-Hibler said. “I will be approaching the City about an extension on that.”

The City will have to make a determination on that or put its foot down and execute its options under City Code for the remediation of dangerous buildings.

The City Council, which will hopefully be resolving the more intense, public issues like the Park Board matter and whether or not the pool opens, will soon turn its full attention to downtown. Incoming City Council member Dr. Mark Carr has been clear that resolution of this matter will be among his most important priorities when he takes office, with at least two other Council members likely prepared to jump on board the effort.

A MOKAN grant of $80,000 is being concluded to help the City take down a building across the street and while Reed-Hibler does not qualify for such assistance as a private owner, if the City ultimately assumes control, its options might include the search for such help.

2024 was an extremely tough year for the City, with one thing after another heaped on its plate to handle.

While the news Reed-Hibler related was sad in a way, certainly for her aspirations of what could have been, bulldozers could be inbound to downtown Cameron sooner rather than later. It will be ironic to hear the sounds of repair and construction at City Hall, while just up the street, the ground level of Cameron’s physical profile will change markedly for the first time in over 100-years.

While no one has said it out loud, hopes are that City Hall reopens before the 250th anniversary of America on July 4, 2026. With the World Cup coming to Kansas City, and the money of fans and tourists spilling out into the Greater Kansas City area, the removal of eyesores which have sat, abandoned, for five and a half years will be welcome and a boost to the collective morale of the City.