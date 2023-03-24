Sam and Joann Hiner ride through downtown as St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshalls

Despite the late winter chill, hundreds of Cameron residents converged in downtown for the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

As part of a joint effort by the Cameron Knights of Columbus and the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society, the parade featured dozens of vehicles and twice as many participants – wrapping up at the Cameron Blarney Stone inside McCorkle Park.

“Cameron was strategically, and geographically located as a railroad town. When they were building all of these railroads - Rock Island, Burlington – Irish immigrants came here. This is a heritage Cameron can be proud of because its success and backbone of the community is built on the hardworking Irish people,” said Sam Hiner, who served as St. Patrick’s Day Parade co-grand marshal along with his wife Joann.

As previously reported by Cameron Citizen-Observer Staff Writer Mike Hanrahan, Sam was born and raised in Cameron, the son of long-time Farmers State Bank president, Sam Hiner Sr. Sam left the Cameron area while working for Hewlett-Packard Corporation, but returned to Cameron after his retirement, “back to my roots”, as he commented. Sam is a member of the Farmers State Bank Board of Directors, the Cameron Industrial Development Authority, and long-time member of the Cameron Rotary Club. He leads the planning and organization of their annual Golf Tournament.

Joann was born in southwestern Pennsylvania. She is a Registered Nurse, and has lived in different communities, but says she “has lived in Cameron longer than anywhere else”. Joann is a member of the Foundation Board for the Cameron Regional Medical Center, and is active with Beta Sigma Phi-Xi Epsilon Chapter. This organization raises funds for local charities.

Both Sam and Joann are active members of their Churches. Sam attends First Christian Church of Cameron while Joann is a member of St. Munchin’s Catholic Church. Their support of one another in their religious affiliations. Both Sam and Joann lost their previous spouses. Sam has two sons from his first marriage, while Joann has three daughters.

“We’re very fortunate with the two grand marshals we have in Sam and Joann Hiner. They really exemplify what we’re trying to find in grand marshals. People who are active in the community, people with good character. They fit both requirements very well. We’re fortunate to have them here,” said Mike Hanrahan, who served as master of ceremonies for last Friday’s event.

As for the parade participants award winners, Scotty’s Carriage Works won for best business, Zion Preparatory Academy won for best organization, the Cameron District Bagpipe Band won for best band and BTC Bank won the judge’s choice award.

Click this link for a video from last Friday's parade. http://mycameronnews.com/news/sam-and-joann-hiner-ride-through-downtown-st-patrick%E2%80%99s-day-parade-grand-marshalls