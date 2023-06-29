Sample earns Eagle Scout

Charlie Sample is the third member of the Sample house that has earned his Eagle Scout award. It was awarded in a ceremony in Columbia, Missouri on Monday, June 12. He is member of Troop 708. He is the son of Stephen and Jacque Sample.

His father Stephen earned his Eagle in 1989 as a member of Troop 87 of Cameron and his brother, Zackary, earned his Eagle in 2020 as a member of Troop 708.

Stephen, Zackary, and Charlie are the son and grandsons of Leonard and Bonnie Sample of Cameron. The boys are also the grandsons of Steve and Jane Eder of Jefferson City, Missouri, former residents of Cameron.