Saving historic building, Rec. Park playground equipment slated for ARPA grant proposals

The Cameron City Council approved foregoing more than $1 million earmarked for improvements to Cameron City Hall in favor of a slew of revitalization projects primarily funded by $2.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act.

During a special meeting held by the Cameron City Council last Thursday, the Council gave its consent to pursue $2.5 million in ARPA grants potentially funding replacing playground equipment at Recreation Park, improvements to the Cameron Community Building, the Cameron Public Library and saving two buildings on Third Street that date back to Cameron’s founding, as part of a $3.5 million package of grant requests including Cameron’s required $1 million match.

“They’re all very worthy projects, but even grants aren’t going to be available for city hall - the foundation, the front. If we spend this money somewhere else, I don’t see any revenue that’s going to be available to fix [city hall]. You can say ‘It’s going to be $500,000 to fix the whole building, and you’ll have another half a million left in ARPA monies,’ but everything on the list that we thought was a couple of hundred thousand was actually $1.4 million when we actually get the numbers … I’m worried that if you spend the money outside of [city hall], then you’re never going to find money for here again,” Cameron Mayor Roy Estes said.