Scheduled Roadwork in Northwest Missouri, July 7-13

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 7-13. MoDOT will limit road construction on Independence Day to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon today, Thursday, July 3, and resume at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 5. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan Route Y – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Owl Creek Bridge, July 7-10. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route H– Bridge rehabilitation project at the Arapahoe Creek Bridge, July 10-11. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Atchison County I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc). Route 46 – Shoulder work, July 7-11. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through September 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route B - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, July 8. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route UU – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 65 to Route 139, July 7-11. Route T – Pothole patching from Route W to Route Z, July 7-11. Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning July 21. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin). *2 Route P – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Puzzle Creek Bridge, July 9. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Route U – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route W to the end of state maintenance, July 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 129 – Pothole patching from Route W to U.S. Route 24, July 9-10. Route UU – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 5 to the end of state maintenance, July 11, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clinton County I-35 – Construction of crossovers and emergency pull-offs in preparation for a pavement rehabilitation project from Shoal Creek near the intersection of Route 116 through mid-July 2025. (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county I-35 - Pavement repair southbound from the 39 mile marker to the 36 mile marker, July 7-11. The southbound roadway will be narrowed to one lane around the clock. Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through early September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, July 7 through mid-November 2025. A detour will be in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Route J - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Marrowbone Creek Bridge, July 7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 DeKalb County Route 6 – Resurfacing project in Maysville through August 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) I-35 – Slide repair southbound at the off ramp to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61), July 8-9. Holt County U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-29 bridge near Craig through mid-August 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-59-bridge-rehabilitation-atchison-and-holt I-29 – May be narrowed to one lane, each direction below the U.S. 59 bridge during construction. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county Route A – Pothole patching from First Street to Elliott Street, July 7. Linn County U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, July 7-11. A single lane may be closed in up to two-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Realm Construction Inc). Route 11 – CLOSED for a ­­culvert replacement from Route PP to Route HH, July 8, 7 a.m. to noon. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route ZZ to Newark Drive, July 9, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Livingston County U.S. Route 65 –Resurfacing project from north of Route 190 to U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe through July. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). No parking will be permitted on the shoulders of Route 65 in Chillicothe 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Vehicles parked on the shoulder overnight may be subject to towing. U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route D - Bridge rehabilitation project at the Old Channel Shoal Creek Bridge, July 7. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *2 Mercer County U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Overflow Bridge, July 7-10. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, around the clock with temporary traffic signals in place to guide motorists through the work zone. Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route FF, July 7-11. Route N – Pothole patching at Route U, July 8. Route H – Pothole patching from 375th Street to 400th Street, July 9. Route O – Pothole patching at Orion Road, July 10. Worth County Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the East Fork Grand River Bridge through July 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth --- *1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page. *2 This bridge is part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. More info: Northwest Missouri Safe & Sound Bridge Rehabilitations | Missouri Department of Transportation.