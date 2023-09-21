School board announces ban on book restriction discussion

The Cameron R-1 School Board of Education announced they will no longer accept citizen input regarding the topic of restricting potentially illicet books from Cameron libraries.

During Tuesday’s Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education meeting, Pam Ice, board president, said school officials will no longer respond to emails, social media posts or hear public comments regarding the topic of removing illicit material from school libraries until an oversight committee composed of Superintendent Matt Robinson, assistant superintendent Valerie Utech and Cameron High School Principal Jayson Erdman provide them an update on their findings during the December board meeting.

“We will not be responding to the barrage of emails and communications, though we are reviewing and considering feedback as part of the review process. Additionally, requests to speak about the topic at board meetings will be restricted as allowed by state statute and board policy, which means that because this topic was addressed at the board meeting on August 29th, it will not be placed on the board agenda before November,” Ice said.

Last month, the Board unanimously approved removal of a book review committee, who until that point oversaw a review process regarding restricting more than 80 books submitted by parents. Instead of a policy impacting all Cameron students, the board suggested focussing on an already existing option by having parents submit a list of materials they want restricted from their children.

“We have heard from you, and we must allow the process to work. Outrage, threats, fearmonger, pointing fingers intimidation, continual complaint filings, numerous public shaming, manipulation or gotcha moments on social media will not speed up the process or advance this concern,” Ice said.