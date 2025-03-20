School Board candidates speak out on C-O questions

Candidates Cameron R-I School Board weighed in this week on questions we asked them last week. Their answers will be pasted as we received them without any editing or analysis.

City Council candidates will be highlighted next week.

School Board---Andi Lockridge

Question 1:

Since I joined the Board in April of 2022, I am proud to say I have supported the following initiatives and actions:

· Hired two social workers to provide support for unique needs of students and their families

· Placed the current no tax increase bond issue question on the ballot for this election cycle, which would fund replacement of the Parkview Elementary School rooftop and replacement of the deteriorating 60-year-old section of the high school

· Chaired the ad hoc communications committee, which recommended and lead to the hire of a Communications Director and current work on the school’s communications plan and strategy

· Supported passage of a policy which puts the ultimate decision relating to library book access in the hands of the parents, with default content-neutral restrictions based upon age

· Prepayment of current bonds, for a savings of approx. $2.3 million over time

· Fiscally responsible increases in teacher compensation structure

· Worked with administration to provide monthly reports reflecting year-to-date expenditures versus budgeted by budget category for each board meeting

· Expenditures on safety improvements for the schools and admin building

· Update of school policies, procedures manuals, and handbooks thru adoption of EdCounsel

· Hired two school police officers

· Attained Advanced Board Member Certification through the Missouri School Boards Association

Question 2:

For resolution of conflict to occur, I think we first need to agree on a few basic foundational ideas:

1. The first priority should always be what is in the best interest of the kids. This entails respecting that the families of the approximately 1560 kids in the district have diverse belief systems and backgrounds.

2. Trust is a two-way street. This requires honesty, respect, and integrity toward each other at all times.

3. We have to follow the law.

4. We must be fiscally responsible, with a long-term view.

If I could do anything to make this situation better, I would remove social media from the equation altogether, as it perpetuates distrust, which is the opposite of point number two above. If we can agree to the foundational points above and communicate face-to-face and in good faith, I think it's possible to reach resolution of the issues.

Statement of Candidacy:

I'm running for re-election because I passionately believe every child needs and deserves an educational experience that challenges them to excel, inspires them to dream, and prepares them to act upon those dreams once they graduate.

Regardless of whether I have met you or not, I care about your kids. I don’t have to know you personally to know that your kids are sweet, but they also have their moments. They are tough and resilient. They are curious and ornery. They are sponges for knowledge!

The use of data to inform decisions on our approach to educating our kids is imperative. We should always be reviewing test scores and benchmarking our district's performance against its peers to ensure our kids are gaining the knowledge necessary to succeed at the next level.

Teachers and staff are so very important to our kids. The value of providing a supportive workplace environment for our administrators, teachers, and staff cannot be overstated. If we want to provide a top-notch education, we have to attract and retain passionate and knowledgeable educators. This means supporting them in the classroom, providing professional development, maintaining top-notch facilities, and offering competitive compensation.

Operating on a tax-funded budget presents its challenges. Unlike the private sector, we cannot just sell more to raise revenues. Fortunately, our district is financially stable, with adequate reserves. The strategic long-term facilities plan has been funded by no-tax increase bonds to address facilities needs and campus enhancements. But, if we were to face a budget shortfall, my preference would be to look for efficiency gains first.

If re-elected, I would offer the varying perspectives of a parent, legal professional, and community member. I would also bring three years of experience as a school board member, with an understanding of the highly-regulated field of education, challenges of operating on a tax-funded budget, and in-depth appreciation of the opportunities and issues ahead of the Cameron R-1 School District.

I appreciate your vote on April 8th.

School Board---Michael Barlow

I was asked questions by Mark McLaughlin, Citizen-Observer, and here is my position:

As a school board member, I will be objective yet direct. I will ask the tough questions that have been forgone. I want to promote the great things our district has to offer and address those that are conflicting. Students, faculty and administration have desires for improvement that have not been addressed ranging from respect, retainability, facility concerns, classrooms to name a few. This position serves Cameron, and the people deserve more. Mr. McLaughlin asked, “How much can you affect change as just one voice on the board?”. My response: it takes one voice to create courage and one voice to stand up so others will.

However, the most recent voices by others have been more damaging than good. A legitimate concern has been brought forward about content in books. My belief is this will continue to be identified, addressed, and corrected by the school district. Do I like the way this issue was brought forward? No. the badgering, blaming and harassment is not appropriate. Unfortunately, when the material addressed is posted on social media, local outlets and community forums, this is accessible to our kids. This does not stop the problem, instead we are providing the avenue for them to look it up and read the material themselves. I want to work towards a solution for the betterment of our kids, teachers and district and move forward. As members of the community, we should be reporting directly to the schools, not on social media.

School Board---Staci Earley --- Identify your accomplishments as you see them in your current term on the Board.

I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past three years. Despite challenges and distractions, we remained focused on meaningful improvements for our students and staff.

Strengthening communication has been a top priority. I played a key role in developing a comprehensive Communication Plan, which led to the hiring of a Communications Director to enhance transparency and engagement.

Student and staff safety has always been essential. I supported hiring two Cameron R-1 Police Officers to help secure our buildings, along with adding two social workers to assist families and staff district-wide. We also placed an additional counselor at the high school to guide seniors toward graduation and beyond. The launch of a curriculum website has further improved access to educational resources.

As an active Chamber of Commerce member, I’ve worked to strengthen school-business collaboration, creating connections that benefit students and the local economy. One of our proudest accomplishments is the Wall of Honor between CHS and CVMS, recognizing Cameron graduates who have served our country—a tribute to their dedication and sacrifice.

I also pushed for student handbook revisions to ensure clear, consistently enforced expectations, eliminating outdated policies and establishing practical guidelines.

Above all, I am most proud of staying true to my commitment to service. I have been a reliable advocate for students, teachers, and the community, always striving to make Cameron R-1 a district we can all be proud of.

1. If you could do anything to bring about resolution to the current adversary issues raised on books, transparency, etc. What would you do to make this better.

I support our district’s thoughtful approach to addressing concerns about books with mature content. The school board carefully evaluated the issue, listening to community feedback while ensuring compliance with state laws and protecting taxpayer dollars. While some districts ignored concerns or faced costly legal battles, we chose a path that respects parental choice and maintains local control. Though not everyone may agree on the standards set, our process ensures book selection aligns with legal requirements and community expectations.

With the Book Access/Restriction Form, updates to Policy I-180-P, and the Destiny Library System, our goal was to reach a resolution. This approach empowers families to make informed decisions about their child’s reading materials while preserving the educational value of literature. A perfect solution may not exist, but if given the opportunity, these steps can provide a fair and balanced outcome.

Regarding transparency, I understand some feel the board is unapproachable because we do not answer questions directly during meetings. While legal and procedural guidelines—such as Policies G-150-P and G-260-P—limit immediate responses, I recognize the need for better communication. Board meetings follow a structured process, and decisions are made collectively to ensure all perspectives are considered.

I value community concerns and encourage engagement. Board members share viewpoints during discussions, allowing for transparency before votes are cast. I also urge community members to submit questions via email so we can thoughtfully review and address them. Open dialogue is essential, and I remain committed to improving communication.

Re-Elect Staci Earley for Cameron R-1 School Board

I am truly honored to serve on the Cameron R-1 School Board and excited for the opportunity to continue advocating for our students, teachers, staff, and community. Over the past three years, I have been dedicated to strengthening our schools by prioritizing student-first education, enhancing communication, and fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.

I believe in a school system that inspires academic excellence while being fiscally responsible, that empowers parents while supporting professional educators, and that prepares students not just for graduation, but for a lifetime of success. Our district has made great strides, and I am eager to build on that momentum to create even more opportunities for our students and staff.

With your support, we can continue making Cameron R-1 a district where students thrive, teachers feel valued, and families take pride. I would be grateful for your vote and the chance to keep working toward a bright future for our schools and community.

Vote Staci Earley for Cameron R-1 School Board on April 8th!

School Board---Dan Landi

What’s most important to me in this election is to bring openness and transparency to the process. It’s not about head-hunting. I know that if elected, I am only one voice out of seven and that a majority is needed on any issue to make a change. But one person can make a difference in speaking up to help others to step forward. I believe the school has been reactive to the concerns about controversial books, and they’ve circled the wagons around staff who are injecting these books into the curriculum and classrooms. The school has been mandated to reach out to their patrons through citizen engagement, and that means open meetings to discuss issues of concern to introduce transparency, but instead, they have thrown up roadblocks after roadblocks to open discussion. That response is what has driven us to initiate these challenges.