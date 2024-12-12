SCHOOL BOARD DENIES GILBERT APPEAL

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron---The Cameron R-I School Board voted to affirm the District ban on Cameron resident Heath Gilbert from all school buildings and events on a 6-0 vote last Thursday night.

Board members in attendance included Ryan Murphy, Staci Earley, Ann Goodwin-Clark, Andi Lockridge, President Pam Ice and Stacey Peck.

In a letter to Gilbert dated October 30, 2024, Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson outlined the ban referencing Gilbert’s attendance at Parent-Teacher Conferences and using his cellphone to record video and audio of his discussions with school staff, and entry into classrooms of teachers who were not his child’s instructors.

The purpose for his videos and recorded conversation was to assemble what Gilbert refers to as “an objective record” of books appearing in the “classroom libraries” of school staff, in addition to the school library.

The school’s ban came after staff reported Gilbert’s actions to Robinson, calling his presence and actions “disruptive” and that the conference environment was “disrupted”.

Robinson’s letter, and comments to the Board directed that Gilbert had failed to seek authorization from the school, according to policy on the books, and thus was in violation.

“While schools are public schools, they are not necessarily public spaces. Robinson told the Board.

In Gilbert’s appeal to the Board, he read from prepared text in asserting that he was “peacefully executing my first amendment right to freedom of the press” in recording and archiving his contacts with school staff.

‘I record my interactions at the school for my own protection because Dr. Robinson and staff do not like me and consider me a thorn in their side.”Gilbert said, pointing to a successful litigation against the District in which Gilbert alleged his civil rights had been violated over a previous ban.

“If I did not have the recorded ‘objective record’, I would not have been able to prove my complaint against the District.”Gilbert said. “The recordings and files I currently have will prove my concerns as well.”

Gilbert told the Board that “your policy is a suggestion, one that I am not obligated to follow”, citing a Missouri Attorney Gerneral’s decision that declared video prohibitions “null and void” under the circumstances.

Throughout his appeal, Gilbert repeatedly stressed that the incidents leading up to the ban were in events “open to the public and not restricted”, adding that “no one attempted to stop me from recording at any point, and I never opened a closed door, interrupted a teacher’s conference in progress with a parent or in any way disrupted the process.”

The accusations turned personal when at the end of his initial comments, he referred to Robinson as a “knucklehead” and said that “He (Robinson) treats me like a registered sex offender.”

In Robinson’s response to the Board, he repeated the school’s complaints against Gilbert and re-asserted that the ban was in place until May 30 and included all school buildings, the Central Office and any schools events, home or away involving Cameron school students.

When Robinson concluded, he left the proceedings, and Gilbert returned for summary comments.

“In none of the twenty-three pages of staff complaints against me was there a single sentence pointing out a disruption, and not a single instance of a violation of school policy.” Gilbert said. “this ban is retaliatory, purely because Matt and the school staff don’t like me.”

At the conclusion of Gilbert’s comments, Board President Pam Ice accepted a motion from Lockridge and second from Peck to go into executive session to consult legal counsel.

Shortly thereafter, Ice reconvened the open session and announced the Board’s decision that Gilbert’s ban was “affirmed” 6-0 with Board member Scotty Grenier absent, and would be upheld until May 30.

The Board ended the public meeting and returned to executive session.

In an email to the Citizen-Observer, Gilbert made the following statement:

“To say I’m disappointed at their decisions is an understatement.” Gilbert began.”In all of the complaints against me there wasn’t a single instance of a disruption or violation of any law in the staff complaints the district used to ban me.”

“They didn’t lift Robinsons prohibition on attending my child’s graduation or his ban on me going to other school districts properties.” Gilbert continued. “His ban prevents me from going to any place where Cameron students are at a school function. “