SCHOOL BOARD MEETING SHOCKER

CAMERON R-1 SCHOOL BOARD MEETS…ROUTINE UNTIL…

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron --- The Cameron R-1 School Board met in regular session Tuesday, and the first ninety minutes of the meeting seemed to go fairly routinely, with good news to report in a variety of areas.

It was routine until it wasn’t.

All board members were present with the exception of Pam Ice.

Minutes and consent agendas were quickly passed with 6-0 margins.

Early discussion on policy and procedure centered around changes being made to policies, how to report this out to the public, provide time for community feedback, and then take action.

Board Member Andi Lockridge shared her research on the issue, recommending a change of policy that required a first reading of a Board policy action, providing 30-days for community feedback and input, and then concluding action in the subsequent meeting.

Other members of the Board seemed to be positive towards this, and following that discussion, the steps were taken to do so.

It was noted that policy changes differed from “exigent circumstances” requiring prompt action and that did not necessarily impact long-term policies and procedures.

Parents as Teachers director Mary Bradford delivered a report on the School’s Parents as Teachers program, which pairs school workers in direct contact with parents from birth to kindergarten. The program focuses on readiness for school, and ongoing support and provides parents with incoming students a conduit for help and point of contact.

Bradford noted that families being serviced under this program had grown from 21-families in 2023-24 to 51-families enrolled this year.

Assistant Superintendent Valerie Utecht provided a comprehensive report on the school’s APR, MSIP District, and building-level school improvement processes. Utecht’s report deals with the school’s goals for achievement, performance, continuous improvement across all standards, and implementing best practices throughout the District.

Utecht pointed to a recently concluded climate/culture survey as part of thed process, and reported that results across the board were promising and that growth had been shown across all areas of performance.

Board member Amy Goodwin-Clark, noted that most reports focus on Math and Literacy, and wondered aloud to Utecht about whether or not Social Studies and Science would receive equal scrutiny in the future on MAP.

There are several tests administered on the MAP test for English Language Arts, and multiples for Math as well. Social Studies and Science have only one written test given to students on the MAP level.

At the high school level, EOC’s test English I and II, Algebra I, II and Geometry, and. All schools test American History and Biology, with Government an optional test schools can administer.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson led discussion on results returned so far on the Facilities Planning Survey, expressing some disappointment that only 180 community patrons had responded back to the survey.

Noting the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce in publicizing this effort to elicit community feedback, it was presented that the top choice of community members for next projects to be undertaken by the district are prioritized as follows:

1---Roof at Parkview Elementary

2---Tearing down and replacing the “old high school” components of the current building.

3---Construction of an Early Childhood Center

4---Complete conversion of the baseball and softball fields to a “turf” surface.

“The survey has come out so far largely as I thought it would. “Robinson said. “What it comes down to is how much of our capital funds budget we use(anywhere between $8 million and $13-million)_and whether or not we release a “no tax increase bond issue” to the voters in April.”

Robinson noted that the District has until January 28 to submit a ballot proposition for placement on the April ballot.

Communications director Gina Bainum discussed her process in coming into the communications position for the District and being on the job for 60-days.

She identified the need to develop a social media strategy for better presenting the school’s story to the community.

“I’ve heard too many times already from patrons, why didn’t we know about that?”Bainum said. “We need to be out ahead on things like that.:”

In her other role as Custodian of School Records, Bainum explained that the District has processed 20 Sunshine Law requests for information and used the Springfield School District, with ten times the student population as a point of comparison, noting that the Springfield District had processed 10-requests in the same time.

Detailing her efforts with the web page and other social media platforms, she reported aa 147% increase in “reach” and a 163% increase in “follows” across platforms.

Board members related their “learnings” from as recent Conference they all attended, and each member reported out on positive sessions they had attended.

Council member Goodwin-Clark alluded to a problem-solving session that suggested that the goal of community interactions was to focus on “conversation and not confrontation, " eliciting affirmative responses from the other members.

Administrators from the four buildings provided their reports and noted student attendance at the Missouri State YMCA Young Leaders Conference as a great experience for CMS students.

High School Principal Jason Erdman made note of the upcoming Veteran’s Breakfast Tuesday, November 26 at the High School, sharing his belief that “it’s one of the coolest things that we do.”

In public comments, presenters Dan Landi and Heath Gilbert brought calls to the school to include constantly recording video cameras in school classrooms. Public areas are currently surveilled in the parking lots, gym, and hallways but not in classrooms.

While doing so is technically legal in Missouri, legislation points to the fact that student work, efforts, etc., constitute an “education record” of student work, and that parents are required to be informed if classes are to be recorded continually, and some parents will have the right to object.

It’s a sticky issue that’s more complicated than would meet the eye at first blush.

Video footage is used to document incidents of bullying, theft, or other discipline issues, and more murky water appears when in the process of identifying one discipline issue, another from another student altogether is identified.

Landi brought the camera issue to the fore, alluding to the YouTube video of Cassidy Whitaker speaking about bullying, and the loss of CHS student Lane Welchel to suicide some years ago as a result of relentless bullying.

“Cameras will reduce bullying and hold people accountable”, Landi said, proceeding to play the Whitaker video before being directed by Lockridge that the issue was one better taken up in an executive session of the Board.

Landi acquiesced and then turned over the floor to Cameron resident Heath Gilbert, who brought “deep concerns about the School District police department and Officer Palmer”, and alleged that two students in separate instances had been inappropriately touched at Parkview Elementary and on a school bus.

Members of the Board appeared visibly upset by this revelation, and as it was presented, implied that this was a recent occurrence

To obtain clarification on the timeline, the C-O contacted Gilbert and learned that the events are alleged to have happened during the 2022-23 school year and were brought to the light by the parents involved in August of 2023, the SRO officer making contact with the parents of the child in August 2023.

The parents allegedly approached Gilbert recently and expressed their concern that they had never heard from Child and Family Services, who under school protocol would need to be contacted and a report filed by the first member of school staff to identify the student incident.

Mandatory reporter guidelines are a part of all school policy handbooks and include required pre-year video training by all school staff who will come into contact with students.

Gilbert’s allegation appeared, in the moment, to suggest that this was a recent occurrence, and the school board members, visibly disturbed by the allegation, appeared to be taken by surprise by it.

Superintendent Robinson offered no comments during the interchange that became heated between Gilbert, Goodwin-Clark, and Lockridge who kept pushing for the matter to be discussed in closed session.

Gilbert, noting the response of Board Members surprise said, “If you’re not getting this information, there’s a real problem here.”

Board Member Ryan Murphy said, speaking for his colleagues on the Board,”All of us will go the second mile to determine what’s going on with this.”

The Citizen-Observer will be running a series on this story beginning next week looking more deeply at the citizen concerns over the past two months or so, and how all of this fits together.