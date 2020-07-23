School district’s return plan still undetermined

With Cameron High School offseason athletic training on hold to stave off a potential COVID-19 outbreak, the Cameron R-1 School district held off on creating its plan for a return August 25.

With a forecasted dramatic change in COVID-19 infection statistics in the next few weeks, superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will examine all of the latest data and gauge the plans released by surrounding school districts before creating a plan that works best for Cameron students.

“That’s the benefit of waiting a little bit. We’re going to get a chance to see some other peoples’ (plans). When we put this plan out, it’s going to be very, very fluid. It could be that we get in the week of school, it’s not working, we have a giant spike, I’m out of teachers and we’re going to have to do something different,” Robinson said. “I think we’re going to put a plan on paper and we’re going to follow it the best that we can … I hope parents are patient with us. We definitely don’t have all of the answers. In fact, the amount of questions we came up with [Monday] when we brought in more people to talk about the plan, which were good questions we know are going to be asked by the public, we were not able to answer.”

