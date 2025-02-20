School District Examines Complaints of Use of "Restricted Books" as Required Reading

Cameron --- A Clinton County Leader story posted this week called into question whether books on the CHS restricted reading list are being assigned as required reading to students in the District.

The Cameron R-I School District, through Communications Director Gina Bainum said, “The District has been notified of the concern regarding restricted library materials and is initiating an inquiry into whether violations of policy occurred and whether appropriate protocol was followed. If individual parents have concerns or information, we ask that they contact Principal Erdman or Central Office. The District made commitments to students and parents regarding restricted library materials and intends to ensure that those commitments are upheld.”

IFollowing the Facebook posting of Mrs. Reents-Dickkut’s ELA 10 (sophomore class) “book tasting” dated February 6, photos of the event, book activist and school antagonist Heath Gilbert charged that Reents-Dickkut and librarian Tonya O’Boyle circumvented District Directives in using books on the list as required reading.

In the activity, students reviewed eight books, including one book, “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” seen on the top shelf of a library book case, which shows a “Parent Approval Required” sticker on the cover.

Another book, “The Hate You Give” has been given to students as required reading, according to parents reporting the incident to Gilbert. Both books, according to Gilbert have 400-plus examples of profane language considered inappropriate for CHS students.

Gilbert says that parents were not informed of the use of these books as part of the class, contrary to school policy.

The books which have been identified as requiring parent approval are kept in a closet in the library, and the librarian retains records of which students’ parents have provided a “sign-off” granting their permission to read the books.

Gilbert said, with exasperation, that “First, the District has assured us that this wouldn’t happen and they wouldn’t be using these books as part of the curriculum. Here it is, and the school has provided the proof(via Facebook) that it’s occurring.”

By going to the Cameron R-I Facebook page, scroll down eleven posts to see the post, pictures and info on the event.

“I am at a loss to identify what the “curriculum objective” and “literary value” of these books could possibly be.” Gilbert, alluding to the District policy that all books archived in the School Library and used by staff members must have an identified objective and “literary value” as stated.

The Citizen-Observer has filed a sunshine request with the District to obtain a full listing of “restricted books” in middle school and high school libraries and the numbers of parents of the total number in the District who physically signed paperwork at the beginning of the school year requiring they be contacted if their student wished to check out one of the books, or if teachers were to make them available through their class.

We are still waiting to hear from the District on these requests, granting benefit of the doubt on the District being “holed up” due to weather this week.