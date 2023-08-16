School officials postpone book review committee

Cameron school officials may have found a middle ground in the debate whether to remove illicit material from school libraries.

Following a unanimous vote by the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Tuesday, the board approved postponing its book review committee in order to explore crafting a plan based on the needs of individual parents and not across-the-board restrictions.

“Allow every parent to restrict a book. We were proactive as a district, when this concern was brought to us. [Cameron Supt. Matt Robinson] would send out a form parents could fill out and restrict any district book in the library or the classroom for their child,” Ice said. “This would be very specific to their child. That form would need to be completed and we would implement that for this school year. That would be my recommendation. They can fill it out, and it would be part the child’s record, and sent to the administrator of building and to that child’s teacher, a to the librarian of that building.”