Second Cameron City Manager Candidate Finalist Identified

https://www.linkedin.com/in/carverbrentj/ (Linked in Profile)

Through sources in the City , the second finalist candidate for the City Manager has been identified.

Brent Carver, currently the Assistant City Administrator and Director of Economic Development at Burley, Idaho has caught the attention of the Cameron City Council.

Carver, who holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a Business Finance-Management specialty and a minor in Entrepreneurship and Public Relations, also holds his MBA from Western Govgernor's University in Business Administration.

Carver has worked his way up from accounts payable positions, he held a position as an account analyst/AP specialist with the City of Boise between 2015-2021. He became Financde Director for the city of Pratt, Idaho where he analyzed budgets and prepared a $29-million city budget between 2021-2023. He took his current position with Burley, Idaho in June of 2023, and has focused on Budget Administrationand conducted financial analysis and covered many aspects of the City's financial direction to the present day.

His background, education, work tasks, and skillsets would indicate that he is a highly qualified candidate for the position.

His personal interests include coaching soccer, music and volunteering with local scouting organizations.

Carver was identified as a finalist for the City Manager position in Tillamook City, Oregon, filled by another candidate in May of 2025.

Now we know. The Council has an important decision to make.