Second Harvest set for every Thursday through July

Due to popular demand, the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will host the Second Harvest Mobile Pantry each Thursday through July.

As part of both organizations’ ongoing fight against hunger, the food giveaways will take place each Thursday from 10 a.m. and run until supplies last.

“Cameron has done such and great job. The community has been so receptive that Second Harvest granted up (giveaways) every Thursday through July,” Food Pantry Board Member Brittany Cole said. “Right now, it’s through the end of July. They’re handing out free produce, boxed goods – whatever they provide. We don’t know what they’re going to bring. We take whatever we can get. It’s been such a wonderful blessing for our community.”

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON-CITIZEN OBSERVER.