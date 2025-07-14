SECTION OF I-229 IN ST. JOE TO BE RESURFACED STarting July 21

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface a section of Interstate 229 from Missouri Route 371 to I-29 in St. Joseph. The contractor originally planned to begin Monday, July 14, but has delayed the project start date by one week to Monday, July 21.

Crews will remove and fill sections of concrete in the area on the roadway, shoulders and ramps.

Traffic Impacts: During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

Crews are scheduled to work Monday-Saturday during daylight hours. The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed by October 2025.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.