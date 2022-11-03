Seeds planted for Spring 2023 Cameron Community Park opening

The Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville has a much different hue after contractors finished laying sod for the $4.7 million sports complex.

With the sod now in place, Cameron Parks Supervisor Steve Garr believes the fields will be ready for the Spring 2023 youth baseball and softball season.

“Two [weeks] from now, we’ll do the final majority completion walkthrough punch-list … I still think we’re going to be OK for Spring, probably on the soccer fields and the ballfields. It’s going to be not as pretty as I’d like. As far as practices go, we will still be opening this Spring” Garr said.

Funding for the new sports complex comes as a result of a 2020 voter-approved 1/4-cent sales tax, which city officials estimate will generate $16 million once it sunsets in 2045. During previous Cameron Park Board meetings, Garr said the sod would need a season of growth before being ready to handle the wear and tear of athletic competition. His only concern heading into this Spring is if the soccer fields will be ready.