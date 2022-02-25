Sen. Blunt has tough words for Putin during legislative update with DeKalb County Commissioners

Senator Roy Blunt dropped by the DeKalb County Courthouse for a legislative update, but recent events in Ukraine had him comparing the military action to Germany’s invasion of Poland.

While discussing federal legislative action with DeKalb County commissioners, Blunt said the U.S. is unlikely to station troops in Ukraine but should Russian President Vladimir Putin extend the invasion further he will meet opposition from U.S. forces.

“Our friends will look at this and wonder if we can be relied on. Now remember, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. All of the countries around it were allowed to join because they were more stable,” Blunt said. “There are reasons they didn’t, but we won’t put troops in Ukraine. We don’t have that kind of commitment to Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean we can’t figure out how to penalize the thugs around the chief thug – Putin – for what they’ve done.

“That also doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take a really strong step and say ‘Look, if you try this in Estonia, Latvia or Romania, then you’re going to run into us.’ That’s why we’re taking 7,500 troops. It isn’t a lot of troops, but it’s really important when you sprinkle them on those countries. You would hope one thing Putin would be smart enough not to do is actually engage with U.S. military forces.”

