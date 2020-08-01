Seniors depart with Sunset graduation

More than 90 students from the Cameron High School Class of 2020 received a sense of closure with Friday night’s Sunset Graduation Ceremony.

Despite COVID-19 social distancing measures in effect, seniors came together for one last time before departing to college, trade school or wherever their futures rest as the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps the area.

“Congratulations, it’s July 31st and you finally got to graduate,” senior Spencer Ice said. “I bet you never thought this day would come. As 2020 seniors, we had quite the rollercoaster ride. By the end, it looked like half of the bolts on the rollercoaster hadn’t been tightened and it may have been put together by a 3 year old.”

